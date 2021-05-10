PlatON Co-Presents The Prized Decryption Campaign With Mask Network

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlatON has successfully launched the mainnet in front of community contributors and users on April 30th.

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlatON has successfully launched the mainnet in front of community contributors and users on April 30th. With the mission to build a decentralized collaborative AI network and a global brain, promoting the democratization of AI, and establishing a secure universal AI system, the team has embarked on a new journey with its partners.

PlatON and Mask Network has reached comprehensive cooperation and has been working closely in the fields of brand marketing, ecosystem development, and technology application, bringing lots of practical and novel products and services to users, and promoted the sustainable development of blockchain privacy computing industry. By now, the two parties have achieved fruitful results in cryptography research, infrastructure construction, and marketing promotion.

To thank for the community support, PlatON and Mask Network will co-present an interactive campaign "Decrypt You and Me", allowing users to learn cryptography trivia and aiming to stimulate their interest in cryptography and privacy protection.

The event will take place from May 7th — 9th, 2021. PlatON will publish the encrypted questions on Twitter twice every day at 8:00 and 12:00 (UTC). Users can install the Mask Network browser extension (see tutorials here: https://www.notion.so/An-In-Complete-Guide-to-Mask-Network-3ce8000d37a74f9fb449e1d97ea4eddb) to decrypt the question. For each question, the lucky drawer who completed tasks will win the prize of 200 LAT.

Rules:

1/ Follow PlatON (@PlatON_Network) and Mask Network (@realmaskbook) on Twitter.

2/ Comment and quote the encrypted tweet with the right question, and add the hashtag #PlatONisON.

3/ PlatON will pick 5 users who have completed the task for each round of questions.

4/ The list of winners will be announced after the event ended.

* LatticeX Foundation reserves all the right for the final interpretation.

About PlatON

PlatON was initiated and promoted by the LatticeX Foundation. Based on the basic properties of the blockchain and supported by a privacy-preserving computing network, PlatON provides the next-generation Internet basic protocol featuring "computing interoperability". It builds a computing system jointly assembled by cryptographic algorithms such as verifiable computing, secure multi-party computing, zero-knowledge proof, homomorphic encryption, and blockchain technology to provide public infrastructure under an open-source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers as well as various institutions, communities, and individuals with computing needs.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is an open-source product built on top of existing social platforms to help users seamlessly transit from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. It brings together decentralized privacy social networking, borderless payment network, decentralized file storage and sharing, DeFi, and DAO; thus, users can create a decentralized application ecosystem. In a nutshell, Mask Network is trying to build a bridge to a new, open network on top of the current network.

