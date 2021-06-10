PlatinumCode Announces Name Change To Caresfield

Caresfield is the same company as PlatinumCode, with a new name. Ownership has not changed, nor has the company's commitment to providing the healthcare industry with quality products and people-first service.

LAKEVILLE, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresfield, LLC, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare consumable products such as labels, patient ID wristbands, and disposable phlebotomy tourniquets, announces that they have changed their name from IPC, LLC DBA PlatinumCode to Caresfield, LLC. The name change, which is effective immediately, conveys Caresfield's promise to provide healthcare facilities with the most responsive and humanized service in the industry.

PlatinumCode is now named Caresfield. They have not been acquired, nor have they merged with another company.

"Since my father first founded this company over 30 years ago, we have remained dedicated to providing healthcare facilities not only with quality products, but with a care-driven experience that is not commonly found in suppliers today", said Marty Griffith, Chief Executive Officer. "This new brand is a more accurate reflection of the company's commitment to service, quality, and care; we are thrilled to be known as Caresfield as we continue on our path to be the most responsive and trusted supply chain partner for the healthcare industry."

While the company name has changed, the company's ownership, products, and level of service are not changing. Caresfield is the same company that thousands of healthcare facilities across the United States have come to rely on, just with a new name and a renewed focus on nurturing relationships.

About Caresfield, LLCFor three decades, Caresfield has provided people-first support along with identification and specimen collection products for the healthcare industry. As a contracted vendor for many healthcare GPO's, Caresfield provides the cost savings, quick delivery, and reliability that today's healthcare providers look for in a trusted supply chain partner.

