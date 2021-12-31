MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions is ringing in the New Year with nearly $100 million in luxury properties scheduled to hit the auction block.

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions is ringing in the New Year with nearly $100 million in luxury properties scheduled to hit the auction block. The offering consists of five properties, each of which will be sold individually via five luxury auction® dates staggered throughout January and February in 2022. The properties are diverse in style and geography, spanning the continental U.S. and extending to the Caribbean. Platinum is managing each transaction in concert with the respective listing brokerage.

Platinum Luxury Auctions Rings in New Year with Multi-Property Offering Approaching $100 Million

"The nearly ubiquitous and unprecedented rise in luxury property demand and pricing that began in Q4 2020 and has continued through 2021 inherently limited the inventory available to us for luxury auction® sale, so we're very pleased to have such a robust start to 2022," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's Founder and President. "These are prime properties in prime locations, representing the type of purchase opportunities our global buying audience appreciates."

To be sure, those buyers are likely to appreciate that four of the five properties are offered without reserve, meaning they will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the price. A summary of the properties follows, listed in chronological order of their luxury auction® date…

January 15, 2022: Paradise Valley, AZ. Previously $6 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This sprawling, hillside estate offers sublime views over Paradise Valley and to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. The residence includes an indoor pool and spa, and serves as a terrific venue for events and entertaining, per its owners.

January 21, 2022: Miami, FL. Previously $17.5 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This true, top-floor penthouse offers an incredibly rare feature in Miami: a private, rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views of downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. The "decorator-ready" unit will convey with more than $1,000,000 in pre-paid materials, finishes, and installation work.

January 22, 2022: Nashville, TN. Previously $9.5 million. Now selling subject to a $5m Reserve. Recently featured in the Wall Street Journal, this stately manor in Nashville's coveted Belle Meade area was built for sports and entertainment mogul Richard Evans, an influential business figure in Nashville. The residence sits on 5 lush acres and includes a large pool and separate guesthouse.

February 5, 2022: Wellington, FL. Previously $14.9 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This offering marks Platinum's 10 th luxury auction® in Wellington, the posh equestrian community in Palm Beach County. The newly built (2018) equestrian compound occupies 15 acres and includes a 24-stall barn, 6-bedroom residence, and a host of equine amenities. An adjacent, 7-acre parcel is available separately.

February 12, 2022: Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands. Previously $45 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This custom-built estate, named Villa Katsura, is the priciest property in the collection. Located in the exclusive Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community on Virgin Gorda, the villa offers stunning ocean views, a private beach, and enchanting architecture inspired by Eastern traditions. Waterfall walls, relaxation/meditation pavilions, multiple pools, and Zen gardens create a truly unique island sanctuary.

Each luxury auction® sale is a live, one-day bidding event held in real-time, with bidders encouraged to participate in person at the given venue. Remote bidding is also available globally, however, with real-time audio/video feeds for those bidders who are unable to attend in person.

Bidders who wish to participate in any of these luxury auctions® must formally register in advance of the sales date. Registration includes a refundable bid deposit, the amount of which may vary for each luxury auction®. Inquire with Platinum for complete details.

Previews of each property are available by appointment, 3-4 weeks in advance of each luxury auction® date. Detailed information on each property, its preview schedules, and terms of sale is available online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's corporate offices at 800.262.5132.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.05 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

