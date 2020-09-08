Platform.sh Announces Expansion Of Services To Microsoft Azure West US 2 Datacenter Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform.sh, an end-to-end web platform for agile teams, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to the West US 2 datacenter region of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's public cloud computing platform. The expansion, in which the US-West region joins the Platform.sh US-East and Canada regions in North America, is part of the Platform.sh's long-term collaboration with Microsoft.

Expansion to Azure West US 2 datacenter will help global website fleet customers put their sites closer to their audiences. It will also enable Platform.sh university and enterprise customers throughout the west to deliver the best experience possible to their users. Now, even more enterprises will be able to use Platform.sh to easily spin up development instances and run production workloads for website fleets on top of Azure.

"Microsoft Azure is known for being a very open and flexible cloud computing platform," says Platform.sh Co-founder and CEO Fred Plais. "Platform.sh shares that same commitment to freedom, supporting an array of languages and frameworks that enable enterprises to keep their options open, flexible, and future-proof."

Platform.sh provisions environments on Azure on demand and at any scale. The capabilities provided by Platform.sh help organizations deliver complex infrastructure deployments without compromising time to market. They also accelerate growth by automating the setup of environments, while providing visibility into and control over usage.

John Nisi, General Manager, US Cloud, Microsoft Corp, says, "Microsoft's commitment to be an open developer platform with Microsoft Azure and working with partners like Platform.sh make it easier and faster for organizations around the world to build and maintain modern websites and applications. By expanding to Azure US-West, and leveraging the broadest data center region footprint of all cloud providers, Platform.sh is working to help enterprises shrink the challenges of managing their website fleets even as their number of websites and applications grows to keep up with customer needs."

To learn more about Platform's expansion to Microsoft Azure, contact the Platform.sh team .

About Platform.sh

Platform.sh is the end-to-end web platform for agile teams. It enables organizations to build, evolve, and scale their website fleet—with zero infrastructure management investment. Platform.sh includes application hosting, CI/CD, automated updates, global 24x7 support, and much more. Organizations like Hachette, the University of Missouri, Unity, and the world's largest consumer products companies rely on Platform.sh to operate their website fleets.

