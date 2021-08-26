Platform Science Partners With E-SMART To Improve Vehicle Safety For Fleets

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science , a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a partnership with E-SMART, a developer of fleet software solutions that improve vehicle safety. Through this collaboration, the E-SMART mobile app will be added to the growing Platform Science marketplace of industry-leading partners, an additional option that supports the solutions fleets need for productivity, compliance, and most importantly, safety. E-SMART will bring benefits to fleets through its innovations in intelligent speed adaptation, low bridge collision prevention, and remote vehicle immobilization. As with any solution in the Platform Science marketplace, fleets have the flexibility and freedom to mix and match any app at any time.

"Platform Science is hyperfocused on driver satisfaction and driver safety," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development at Platform Science. "In 2020 alone, 4.8M roadway users were critically injured in collisions. This is why partnering with E-SMART to bring our customers the latest technology to keep their drivers and others on the road safe is of the utmost importance to us and why we are excited to add E-SMART to our marketplace."

The E-SMART app uses GPS technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed, provide real-time safety alerts, and identify known hazard areas such as low clearance bridges. If and when a driver approaches an area of concern, they will receive an immediate notification to their in-cab mobile device and the vehicle will be limited to idle. Leading fleets that have integrated the E-SMART technology have reported a significant decrease in speed-related infringements and accidents and an extensive savings among toll-related fines.

''E-SMART is gaining tremendous momentum in our mission to improve road safety. We are showing the industry that Intelligent Speed Adaptation, an active technology, is the solution for speed-related incidents with proven reduction results of over 90%,'' said Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART.

The E-SMART mobile app is expected to be available in the Platform Science marketplace in Fall 2021.

ABOUT PLATFORM SCIENCEPlatform Science is an IoT technology company that empowers enterprise fleets to take control of their technology on one user-friendly platform. Founded in 2015, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. For more information, visit www.platformscience.com .

ABOUT E-SMARTE-SMART develops and manufactures innovative software/firmware solutions that significantly improve vehicle safety. Located in Indianapolis, IN, E-SMART serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico. It is helping fleets set new safety standards in the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) environment with the implementation of Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platform-science-partners-with-e-smart-to-improve-vehicle-safety-for-fleets-301363028.html

SOURCE Platform Science