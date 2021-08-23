Plastics For A Cleaner Planet Conference (Newark, United States - June 28-30, 2022)

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics for Cleaner Planet" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With U.S. President Biden rejoining the world leaders as per Paris-2015 agreement, there is a renewed aggressive push on addressing "Global Warming" via de-emphasis on fossil fuels.

For its role in reducing GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions responsible for global warming, the Chemicals/Polymer industry has been innovating new processes and products. Concurrent issues to be addressed are "Land Pollution / Ocean Pollution and Sustainability of Raw-Materials for the Polymer Industry".

Driven by consumer awareness, brand owners are pushing the manufacturers to respond with technology that takes Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights, for example,

Transitioning from traditional fossil based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass / Waste(s) / GreenHouse Gas (GHG) Emissions, and Recycled Petro/Bio based Plastics as raw-materials (M, mass)

Cycling into Valued Products, that is, Durability as opposed to BioDegradation or Disposal, via Recycling / BioFuels / Composites / Incineration (C, cycling).

As a SYMBOLIC expression for the Endurance of Polymer Industry (E), the host propose:

E = MC2 .highlighting the greater role of Cycling

In response, a spirit of innovation in the field of chemicals/polymers is brewing; a phenomenon not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960s. Re-Shaping of Polymers/Plastics industry has already begun; join to witness the future!!!

Speakers: Yash P. Khanna CEO InnoPlast Solutions Dr. Yash P. Khanna, recipient of two international awards in the areas of Plastics and Analytical Sciences, has over 40 years of highly diversified industrial experience. His career is credited with over 120 research publications, 25 U.S. patents, Society of Plastics Engineer's International "Engineering/Technology" Award (2001) and North American Thermal Analysis Society's Fellowship (1988) and its highest honor, the International Mettler Award (1997). A highpoint of Dr. Khanna's career has been to identify several new phenomena in common polymers, already in existence for 40-60 years. His industrial affiliations include Chief Technology Officer at Applied Minerals (2013-2015), Senior Technology Fellow / Director of Technology at Imerys (2005-2009), a $5B minerals company and Manager of Reinforced Engineering Thermoplastics Program at Rayonier (2001-2004), a $3B forest products company. The great majority of his career was at Honeywell (1975-2001) formerly AlliedSignal, a $40B conglomerate company at its Corporate Research & Technology Center as a Research Group Leader / Senior Principal Scientist. During 1990-2001, he also held positions as Business Unit Liaison to Specialty Films and key technologist for Packaging Resins, where scientific fundamentals formed the basis of new product / process development as well as technology marketing in North America and Europe. These significant business contributions were recognized through 5 Special Recognition awards and 3 business awards ("Growth," "Sale of the Year," and "Save of the Year"). Now at InnoPlast Solutions, Dr. Khanna's technology driven business experience is playing a key role in offering "Value-Driven" conferences and courses. For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbj8ni

