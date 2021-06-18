Plastic Crates Market In India To Grow Over $ 270 Million During 2020-2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic crates market is expected to grow by USD 270.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic crates market is expected to grow by USD 270.16 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report identifies the growth of different end-users as one of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the advent of plasticulture will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Plastic Crates Market in India: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed the maximum demand for plastic crates from the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage segment is driven by the growth of the food processing industry in India. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Plastic Crates Market in India: Material Landscape

By material, the PE material segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this segment. The segment is mainly driven by the benefits of PE plastic crates such as durability and lightweight.

Companies Covered:

Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd.

Cajon Plast ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

( ) Pvt. Ltd. Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Galaxy Polymers

K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd.

Maha Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.

Nilkamal Ltd.

Samruddhi Industries Ltd.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

The Supreme Industries Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

PE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PVC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

F&B - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of plasticulture

Growing popularity of biopolymers

Increasing focus on recycling and management of plastic waste

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

