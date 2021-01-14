PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue Of $1,029,883 For December 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that it achieved record monthly gross revenue of $1,029,883 for the month of December 2020.

For the month of November 2020, the Company achieved gross revenue of approximately $640,000. The Company attributes the increased revenue between November and December to the exceptional branding, marketing and partnerships that the Company has been able to establish over the past 12 months. The revenue figures demonstrate the viability of the Company's business model and its successful ability to reach its target consumer market.

"2020 has been a trying year for all of us, but our Company is seeing incredible growth and some of the benefits due to the stay-at-home environment. In December 2019, we had essentially zero sales revenue. To go from zero revenue per month to $1million in revenue a month is a huge feat and a massive milestone for the Company. I also want to bring up the incredible growth we're seeing on a month-to-month basis growing 60% in December from November. The Company has some new marketing initiatives in store for 2021, and we're excited to continue our success!'' stated PlantX CEO Julia Frank.

The financial results disclosed in this press release are management prepared and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

