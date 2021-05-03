PlantFuel® Inks Agreements With Leading Ingredient Suppliers To Drive The Next Wave Of Innovation On PlantFueled® Wellness

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ( "PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that its brand PlantFuel has signed agreements with leading ingredient suppliers to drive the next wave of...

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc.(CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ( "PlantFuel" or the "Company")announces that its brand PlantFuel has signed agreements with leading ingredient suppliers to drive the next wave of innovation of PlantFueled wellness.

Cracking the code isn't easy, but after three long years former NFL Athlete and nutrition industry veteran Brad Pyatt is bringing the next big thing to sports nutrition and plant-based consumers. PlantFuel, the world's first plant-fueled, athlete-focused dietary supplement company, is revealing the first premium ingredients selected for its plant-based, sports nutrition product line.

"As the founder of PlantFuel, my mission was simple: to create a new frontier in

plant-based supplement initiatives by expanding the current landscape with the ingredient technologies. We are only using the latest, greatest innovations for our wellness platform," confirms Pyatt. "Our team of leading physicians and formulators has worked for years to bridge the gap between traditional sports nutrition and plant-based ingredients. Until now, no plant-based products could match what the sports nutrition category was doing. Our innovative line of plant-based sports nutrition supplements solves this dilemma, finally giving athletes and consumers effective plant-based sports nutrition products to maximize peak performance." The company's official launch is coming soon, and stay tuned for more exciting updates in the coming weeks.

These selected ingredients set the bar high for plant-based sports nutrition

Among the premium, scientifically validated ingredients that are part of this sophisticated product line are:

Wellmune® (Kerry Company): A leading natural yeast beta glucan clinically proven to help strengthen the immune system.

A leading natural yeast beta glucan clinically proven to help strengthen the immune system. 3DPump-Breakthrough™ (Zenith Innovations) : A patented, vegan-compliant, human performance, triad ingredient blend that supports exercise performance, hydration, blood flow and recovery. This blend contains fermented L-Citrulline, active glycerol and phyllanthus emblica/Amla extract.

: A patented, vegan-compliant, human performance, triad ingredient blend that supports exercise performance, hydration, blood flow and recovery. This blend contains fermented L-Citrulline, active glycerol and phyllanthus emblica/Amla extract. Amino9 ® (Compound Solutions, Inc.): A vegan-fermented leucine-enhanced blend of the nine essential amino acids, containing what the body needs to optimize muscle protein synthesis. It is designed to help bodybuilders, athletes and anyone looking to build muscle improve their strength and body composition by increasing anabolism (muscle building) and limiting catabolism (muscle breakdown).

A vegan-fermented leucine-enhanced blend of the nine essential amino acids, containing what the body needs to optimize muscle protein synthesis. It is designed to help bodybuilders, athletes and anyone looking to build muscle improve their strength and body composition by increasing anabolism (muscle building) and limiting catabolism (muscle breakdown). Clean Cream ® (Compound Solutions, Inc.): A line of heart-healthy, clean-label creamers, with a high concentration of oil from the base fat, that add a natural, rich taste and creamy texture to finished products without unwanted ingredients found in other creamers.

A line of heart-healthy, clean-label creamers, with a high concentration of oil from the base fat, that add a natural, rich taste and creamy texture to finished products without unwanted ingredients found in other creamers. Dynamine™ (Compound Solutions, Inc.) : This methylliberine (a purine alkaloid found in the kucha tea leaf) is a rapid-onset energy and focus ingredient that increases perceived energy, alertness, productivity and motivation to perform mental tasks without elevating heart rate or blood pressure.

: This methylliberine (a purine alkaloid found in the kucha tea leaf) is a rapid-onset energy and focus ingredient that increases perceived energy, alertness, productivity and motivation to perform mental tasks without elevating heart rate or blood pressure. PeakO2 ® (Compound Solutions, Inc.): A certified organic combination of six apoptogenic, Ayurvedic mushroom strains - Cordyceps, Reishi, King Trumpet, Shiitake, Lion's Mane and Turkey Tail - to help improve oxygen utilization and work capacity while decreasing excess lactate accumulation, helping athletes train longer and harder.

A certified organic combination of six apoptogenic, Ayurvedic mushroom strains - Cordyceps, Reishi, King Trumpet, Shiitake, Lion's Mane and Turkey Tail - to help improve oxygen utilization and work capacity while decreasing excess lactate accumulation, helping athletes train longer and harder. S7™ (VDF Futureceuticals, Inc.): A blend of seven plant-based ingredients shown to increase nitric oxide, which acts as a vasodilator, signaling the blood vessels to relax, thus increasing blood flow. This aids an athlete by delivering more oxygen, fuel and other key nutrients to exercising muscles during workouts.

A blend of seven plant-based ingredients shown to increase nitric oxide, which acts as a vasodilator, signaling the blood vessels to relax, thus increasing blood flow. This aids an athlete by delivering more oxygen, fuel and other key nutrients to exercising muscles during workouts. Smooth Protein™ (Prinova Group): Smooth Protein is an innovative, best-in-class plant-based protein blend of pea, mung and chia seed. It delivers next-level taste and mouthfeel.

Smooth Protein is an innovative, best-in-class plant-based protein blend of pea, mung and chia seed. It delivers next-level taste and mouthfeel. Spectra™ (VDF Futureceuticals) : A plant-based, low-dose formula with 29 fruits, vegetables, and herbs shown to inhibit free radical production and optimize cellular metabolic activity. Spectra targets all five major types of free radicals within the body, making it a complete, full spectrum antioxidant formula.

: A plant-based, low-dose formula with 29 fruits, vegetables, and herbs shown to inhibit free radical production and optimize cellular metabolic activity. Spectra targets all five major types of free radicals within the body, making it a complete, full spectrum antioxidant formula. VitaCherry ® Sport (VDF Futureceuticals): Delivers the full complement of phytonutrients from whole U.S. grown Montmorency tart cherries to boost antioxidant power and promote healthy inflammatory responses in connection with exercise, help protect against post-exercise muscle strength loss and soreness, and aid in muscle recovery.

Delivers the full complement of phytonutrients from whole U.S. grown Montmorency tart cherries to boost antioxidant power and promote healthy inflammatory responses in connection with exercise, help protect against post-exercise muscle strength loss and soreness, and aid in muscle recovery. BetaPrime® (Carnoco, LLC):A patented, beta-alanine priming ingredient, BetaPrime helps to reduce the tingles/paresthesia of beta-alanine thereby improving tolerance. This premium ingredient helps to improve hydration, decrease soreness, and improve muscular endurance as well as total volume work capacity.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

Media Contact: ir@plantfuel.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantfuel-inks-agreements-with-leading-ingredient-suppliers-to-drive-the-next-wave-of-innovation-on-plantfueled-wellness-301282267.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.