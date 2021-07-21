PlantFuel®, A Breakthrough, Premium Plant-Based Nutritional Supplement Brand, Announces Partnership With Endurance Event Leader Tough Mudder As Official Plant-Based Protein

PlantFuel will have a major presence at Tough Mudder events throughout the United States, connecting with fitness-minded consumers as they compete in physical challenges and obstacle courses.

PlantFuel will have a major presence at Tough Mudder events throughout the United States, connecting with fitness-minded consumers as they compete in physical challenges and obstacle courses.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that its PlantFuel brand has signed an agreement with Tough Mudder, a global sports and active lifestyle brand with over six million participants and growing, spanning 19 countries. Tough Mudder hosts more than 130 non-competitive and competitive events annually and effectively reaches millions of fitness-minded consumers every month.

PlantFuel is Official Plant-Based Protein of Tough Mudder

As an innovative and breakthrough plant-based performance brand, PlantFuel will provide Mudders access to its category-leading Performance Protein to support strength and recovery. Performance Protein is a tri-blend of 20g of vegan- and plant-based proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids, and is fortified with performance mushrooms and BCAAs. The brand will also have recovery stations on-course at select events to provide participants with performance and recovery support when they need it most.

"Tough Mudder is a proven lifestyle brand that has an impressive following of fitness-minded consumers plus brand penetration on a global scale. This presents us with an ideal opportunity to tell the PlantFuel® story of how our clinically proven plant-based ingredients address a significant gap in today's market," says Brad Pyatt, Founder of PlantFuel®. "Tough Mudder provides a meaningful platform that inspires people to step outside of their comfort zones as they stretch their physical and mental limits. PlantFuel® is the ideal, cutting-edge, plant-based solution to help Mudders maximize their experience. They can also feel good about the fact that we support the environment by using zero-waste packaging for our eco-conscious products."

"PlantFuel stood out to us from day one because of our shared dedication to helping Mudders reach their full potential," says Rebecca McKinnon, Vice-President of North American Partnerships at Tough Mudder. "Mudders are always looking for new and innovative ways to refuel and recover on and off the course, and we look forward to sharing this proven plant-based solution with them."

PlantFuel® was founded by Pyatt, a nutrition industry veteran and former NFL athlete who is bringing the next big thing to sports nutrition and plant-based consumers as well as fitness enthusiasts who seek the best in performance support.

PlantFuel will be officially launching August 19th at all US GNC locations.

For more information on PlantFuel® products, please visit www.plantfuel.com .

For more information on Tough Mudder, please visit www.toughmudder.com

About PlantFuel

PlantFuel Life Inc. is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. www.plantfuel.com .

About Tough Mudder, Inc.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries. The company's content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder's brand of teamwork-based challenge events and digital fitness experiences are unique in the endurance and obstacle course industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. For more information visit www.toughmudder.com .

Contact: ir@plantfuel.com

