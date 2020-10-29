PlantEXT Announces Appointment Of Willy Kruh As Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PlantEXT ( http://PlantEXT.com), an Israel-based global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis research and development, is pleased to announce the Appointment of renowned former KPMG International Global Chair of Consumer and Retail (2004-2019) and advisor to the world's largest and most prominent consumer and retail organizations, Willy Kruh, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Throughout his career, Kruh has worked directly with executive leadership of numerous multinational corporations, having notably stewarded KPMG International in his capacity as the organization's Global Chair of Consumer & Retail to its highest growth rates, in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well as taking it from a $2.5B business to one of over $4B when he retired at the end of 2019.

Willy's multifaceted technical expertise spans the professional services spectrum, wholly relevant (and beneficial) to the dynamism and diverse portfolio of PlantEXT, a company on the cutting edge of both therapeutic treatments and preventatives through pharmaceutical cannabis applicable to a wide variety of pervasive diseases and their symptoms.

Willy Kruh, PlantEXT Chief Executive Officer, stated: "It is a privilege to join PlantEXT in the position of CEO, an Israeli-based company with limitless reach, serving as a pioneer in the pharmaceutical cannabis research and development ('R&D') global community. I've had the fortunate opportunity as an early investor to witness the scientific genius of this organization for some years leading up to this exciting appointment and I'm confident my track record in forecasting often seismically shifting international business trends based upon helping KPMG for over 35 years frame and deliver innovative breakthroughs in assisting with and meeting the demands and needs of my global and diverse clients as but an example, will be put to great use".

Tel Aviv-based PlantEXT is presently developing a new and exciting pipeline of anti-inflammatory products supported by pre-clinical and clinical research.

Founder of PlantEXT Limited and its parent company, Israel Plant Sciences Limited, Dr. Oded Sagee, added: "Recent evidence suggests that the global life sciences community has only begun to scratch the surface with regard to the applicability of pharmaceutical cannabis in solving underlying challenges to overall health and wellness.

We look forward to working alongside Mr. Kruh, given his proven global leadership and success, leveraging his strategic market entry and data and analytics expertise and moreover, his passion behind brokering new and challenging opportunities for us. He will be leading and assisting our company throughout its continued growth, as an organization finding effective, lasting treatment solutions for inflammation related medical conditions and beyond".

About PlantEXT

PlantEXT is an Israeli company focused on developing and commercializing the world's most effective medical and pharmaceutical cannabis formulations for the treatment of inflammation related medical conditions. PlantEXT has entered into a strategic partnership with the State of Israel's Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) to develop and commercialize a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). PlantEXT is in the process of developing and commercializing an extensive line of cannabis-based therapeutic dermatology products for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. PlantEXT also operates independent research and development facilities near Tel Aviv, where the company is developing a pipeline of anti-inflammatory products supported by pre-clinical and clinical research. For more information, please visit PlantEXT.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantext-announces-appointment-of-willy-kruh-as-chief-executive-officer-301162958.html

SOURCE PlantEXT