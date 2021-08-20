Planterra Foods Announces New Office And R&D Innovation Center In Lafayette, CO

The plant-based food company is proud to unveil its expanded Colorado footprint, creating new space for product innovation, overall growth for the company, and inspiration for the world with the power of delicious plant-based foods.

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planterra Foods is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters in Lafayette, CO with a new office space and R&D Innovation Center to continue its mission of sharing the delicious taste of plant-based food with the world. With the opening of the new Planterra office and R&D Innovation Center, the company looks forward to continuing its purpose of feeding future generations and making a positive impact on the world.

The new location will result in incremental employment and new opportunities to grow in ingredient and product innovations, expanding office space and adding new jobs for the Denver community over the next year. The R&D Innovation Center will focus on testing and developing new ingredients and product innovations to create the best tasting, crave-worthy and highest quality products in the market while providing every single human being with reliable, affordable access to plant-based food.

"I am proud of the team we've built at Planterra Foods and look forward to a future of continued growth and innovation in our new space in Lafayette," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. "With a team full of passionate, problem-solving food lovers, I'm confident that Planterra Foods will continue to grow the world of plant-based with the best-tasting foods in the market."

"Planterra Foods new R&D Innovation Center will open the doors to endless opportunities in plant-based protein," said Raúl Pero, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Planterra Foods. "With more and more plant-based options popping up in stores for consumer to choose from, our goal is to bring innovative solutions to plant-based foods with delicious, high-quality products that people can feel good about eating and feeding their families at home."

" Colorado is open for business and this expansion will result in 100 new jobs," said Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado. "We look forward to continuing Colorado's reputation as one of the foremost agricultural producers in the world."

Planterra is proud to be a Colorado-based company full of positive impact-makers, all with a shared vision: to bring innovative solutions to plant-based foods through delicious, high-quality products. Companies working on the new Planterra Foods office and R&D Innovation Center are Colorado-based and nearly all the labor and sourcing materials are also Colorado-based.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Planterra FoodsPlanterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods is bringing to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planterra-foods-announces-new-office-and-rd-innovation-center-in-lafayette-co-301359679.html

SOURCE Planterra