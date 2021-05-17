Plantations International Launches First Organic Musang King Durian Plantation In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plantations International group of companies is very pleased to announce that via its fully own Malaysian subsidiary United Tropical Fruit Sdn.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plantations International group of companies is very pleased to announce that via its fully own Malaysian subsidiary United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd., it has launched Malaysia's first and only commercial grade Organic Musang King Durian Plantation.

The United Tropical Fruit Organic Musang King Durian Plantation is located on a 100 acre site in the Malaysian state of Pahang and has been secured by United Tropical Fruit on a 60 year leasehold basis.

Malaysia's Musang King Durian also known as Mao Shan Wang or D197 is Malaysia's most popular durian export and due to extremely limited supply levels it currently achieving premium retail price points of between 20- 120 USD/KG depending on export destination.

Mr. Gareth Cookson, the director of operations for Plantations International in Asia said "We will be the only players in the market that have invested the time, money, research and development to achieve a truly organic Musang King Durian. While other companies might claim to use organic farming methods, we will breed 100% organic seed nuts, so the organic chain of custody starts way before the Musang King Durian sapling is planted into the ground".

From a business perspective, Dr. Raymond Samy the Managing director of United Tropical Fruit said "It's my job to ensure that all quality control protocols strictly adhered to, from the planting stage to the transport of the harvest Musang King Durian fruit to their final destination. With such a precious and rare product, we can leave nothing to chance."

Dr. Raymond Samy went on to say that the company is purely export focused with China being its primary export destination. "Currently in China, non-organic Musang King Durian is retailing for well over 100 USD/KG, we have no idea what our hand grown Organic Musang King Durian will sell for as we are pioneering the industry, but if we go by other fruits such as organic vs. non-organic Mangoes, we are very easily looking at 50%+ price premium."

About Plantations International

With offices, plantations and representatives across Asia, Europe and Africa, Plantations International is a multinational plantation and farm management conglomerate whose specialty is in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry "agroforestry" management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large landholders and institutional investors, we put teamwork, innovation and our passion for creating "Ethical & Sustainable Capital" at the heart of everything we do.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin LeeDirector of CommunicationsPlantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775 Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com http://www.plantationsinternational.com

Related Images

plantations-international.png Plantations International Plantations International

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantations-international-launches-first-organic-musang-king-durian-plantation-in-malaysia-301292157.html

SOURCE Plantations International