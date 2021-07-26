Plantations International Food Relief Program

BANGKOK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of July 24-25, 2021, Despite torrential rains the teams from three Plantations International offices in Thailand all got together with local Pattaya authorities to distribute thousands of food parcels...

BANGKOK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of July 24-25, 2021, Despite torrential rains the teams from three Plantations International offices in Thailand all got together with local Pattaya authorities to distribute thousands of food parcels to families most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its founding, Plantations International strongly believes in the importance of firmly supporting the local communities that it operates in at the grassroots level. And urgently filling the humanitarian holes that overburdened and underfinanced local municipalities are not capable of filling. Click Here for photos.

Also, according to Mr. Garath Cookson, Plantations International's Director of Operations for the ASEAN region. on Friday, September 24th. of this year, Plantations International is holding its annual charity golf tournament at the prestigious Thana City Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand. All proceeds from the event will be distributed on a pre-proposal basis by The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham). Mr. Cookson went on to say that this year's charity golf tournament should have double the participants of last year's event that was held at the Laguna Golf Club in Phuket, Thailand.

About Plantations InternationalWith offices, plantations, and representatives across Asia, Europe, and Africa, Plantations International agroforestry group of companies is a multinational plantation and farm management company that specializes in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry or "agroforestry" management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large landholders and corporate investors. We put teamwork, innovation, and our passion for creating "Ethical & Sustainable Capital" at the heart of everything we do.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information about Plantations International Thailand, please contact:

Mr. Garath CooksonDirector of Operations ASEAN

Plantations International Co. Limited4th floor, Trendy Office BuildingSukhumvit Soi 13, Bangkok Thailand 10110

Office: +66 3313 5380 Email: garath.c@plantationsinternational.com http://www.plantationsinternational.com

