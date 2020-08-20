Plant-based Protein Market Insights And Outlook, 2025 - Focus In Aquatic Plants As New & Emerging Sources Of Protein

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, and Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrates, and Textured), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food and Feed), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based protein market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.Some of the major factors driving the growth of the plant-based protein market include growing demand in the food industry, increasing demand for pea-based protein and the opportunity to expand in high growth potential markets.

The food segment is projected to dominate the plant-based protein market throughout the forecast period.

The food segment is projected to dominate the plant-based protein market, by application, in terms of value, due to their extensive use in human nutrition. Plant-based protein is incorporated in food to add nutritional value to various food products. Different product sources are developed into types such as isolates, concentrates, and even textured proteins, which can be utilized in different types of plant-based foods, including dairy and meat alternatives, ready meals, confectionery, and other food types.

The liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate due to its major use in plant-based dairy, food & beverages, and nutritional supplements such as shakes and other healthy beverages. Wet/liquid form of processing is a mainstream technology used for producing plant-derived protein isolates. This form of processing involves the consumption of copious amounts of water and energy. During the extraction of the protein, the source crop is dispersed in water so that other components, such as carbohydrates, are also extracted through ultrafiltration or iso-electric precipitation. With the growing demand for plant-based protein in the food and feed segments, the demand for plant-based protein that is obtained through wet processing is projected to remain high during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising vegan food consumption has led to an increased demand for plant-based food. The feed sector is also growing in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which aids the growth of the plant-based market in the region. Some of the leading players operating in the region include Herblink Biotech Corporation ( China) and ET Chem ( China). Apart from regional manufacturers, major foreign players such as Cargill (US), DSM ( The Netherlands), and ADM (US) have established their production and research & development facilities in countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The study covers the plant-based protein market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments based on type, application, source, form, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The plant-based protein market comprises of major players, which include DSM ( Netherlands), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group ( Ireland), Cargill (US), Glanbia ( Ireland), Wilmar International ( Singapore), Emsland Group ( Germany), Puris (US), Cosucra Group ( Belgium), Batory Foods (US), Roquette Freres ( France), Ingredion (US), Burcon Nutracience ( Canada), Sotexpro ( France), AGT Food & Ingredients ( Canada), Beneo ( Germany), Prolupin Gmbh ( Germany), Aminola ( Netherlands), Herblink Biotech Corporation ( China), ET Chem ( China), Shandong Jianyuan Group ( China), The Greenlans LLC (US), and Parabel (US)

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities In The Plant-Based Protein Market4.2 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Source4.3 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Form4.4 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Type4.5 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application4.6 Plant-Based Protein Market In Food, By Application4.7 North America: Plant-Based Protein Market, By Source & Country4.8 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Wellness-Focused Organic Food & Beverages5.2.1.2 Innovation & Developments Related to Plant-Based Protein to Augment the Vegan Trend5.2.1.3 Rise in Population with Lactose Intolerance5.2.1.4 Growth in Investments & Collaborations in the Plant-Based Food Business5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Allergies Associated with Plant-Based Protein Sources such as Soy & Wheat5.2.2.2 Possibilities of Nutritional & Vitamin Deficiencies Among Vegans5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Continual Rise in Demand for Food & Beverages with Organic Ingredients5.2.3.2 Increase in Consumers' Focus in Meat Alternatives5.2.3.3 Focus in Aquatic Plants as New & Emerging Sources of Protein5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Concerns Over the Quality of Food & Beverages due to GM Ingredient Adulteration5.2.4.2 Economic Constraints Related to the Processing Capacity of Pea Protein5.3 Value Chain 6 Plant-Based Protein Market: A Comparative Analysis with Alternative Protein Sources6.1 What is Plant Protein?6.1.1 Development of New Plant-Based Sources Aid Growth of Plant-Based Proteins on a Global Level6.1.2 Comprehensive Profiles of the Alternatives Protein Sources6.1.3 What is the Need for Innovation in the Industry?6.1.4 Comparative Analysis6.1.5 Conclusion 7 Plant Protein, By Source7.1 Introduction7.2 Soy7.3 Wheat7.4 Pea7.5 Other Sources 8 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Isolates8.3 Concentrates8.4 Textured Protein 9 Plant Protein, By Form9.1 Introduction9.2 Dry9.3 Liquid 10 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Food10.3 Feed 11 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Region11.1 Introduction11.2 COVID-19 Impact on Plant-Based Protein Market, By Region (2018-2021)11.3 North America11.4 Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.6 South America11.7 Rest of the World 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players12.4 Competitive Scenario12.4.1 Expansions & Investments12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations12.4.3 New Product Launches12.4.4 Acquisitions, Mergers, and Joint Ventures 13 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology13.2.1 Stars13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive Players13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)13.4.2 Cargill13.4.3 Glanbia13.4.4 DuPont13.4.5 Wilmar International13.4.6 Roquette Freres13.4.7 Kerry Group13.4.8 DSM13.4.9 Ingredion 13.4.10 Emsland Group 13.4.11 Puris 13.4.12 Cosucra Groupe 13.4.13 Batory Foods 13.4.14 Burcon Nutrascience 13.4.15 Sotexpro13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-up/SME)13.5.1 Progressive Companies13.5.2 Starting Blocks13.5.3 Responsive Companies13.5.4 Dynamic Companies13.5.5 AGT Food & Ingredients13.5.6 Recent Developments13.5.7 Axiom Foods13.5.8 Prolupin GmbH13.5.9 Aminola 13.5.10 Herblink Biotech Corporation 13.5.11 Beneo 13.5.12 ET Chem 13.5.13 Shandong Jianyuan Group 13.5.14 The Green Labs LLC 13.5.15 Parabel

