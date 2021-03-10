Plant-Based Innovator Veggie Grill Opens Stand-up Burgers In Berkeley; The Unapologetically Indulgent Burger Joint

The New 100% Plant-Based Restaurant Empowers People to Eat Sustainably and is Giving Away a Free Burger, Shake and Fries to the first 300 People in Line

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to eat like you give a shake and stand up for change. Created by the team at Veggie Grill, Stand-Up Burgers, the 100 percent plant-based fast-casual restaurant serving up indulgently bold burgers, fries and shakes has opened its doors today in Berkeley, CA at 48 Shattuck Square. From the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Freebird Crispy Chicken Sandwich to the Onion Rings and Save the Animal-Style Fries, Stand-Up Burgers has reimagined the classic burger stand and is unapologetically serving up an all plant-based decadent menu where people can feast on the classics, without sacrificing nostalgia or taste.

People across the U.S. are demanding more sustainable ways of living and eating, and Stand-Up Burgers is here to help them embrace and embark on their conscious food journey. Nutrition, climate change, sustainability and animal welfare are all driving this unstoppable rise in the plant-based movement. Today, with cutting-edge innovation in meat alternatives, standing up for the planet and change has never been easier, more satisfying and more delicious.

"We are excited to introduce Stand-Up Burgers to the Berkeley community - a historically passionate and vocal community - and invite them to stand-up for what they believe in and show love for the planet, animals and themselves, said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill's co-founder. "At Veggie Grill we are on a mission to advance plant-based eating nationwide and empower people to eat less meat by providing them with innovative and delicious plant-based experiences."

As a brand that believes in doing good while you eat good, Stand-Up Burgers will partner with various local charities that benefit people, animals and the planet. For the months of March and April, a portion of the proceeds of every purchase of the signature Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake will go to Berkeley Humane and Support + Feed.

Stand-Up Burgers is the second food concept that Veggie Grill has opened this year to address the surging consumer demand for plant-based options. The company recently launched Más Veggies Taqueria, a virtual Mexican restaurant, offering all plant-based food for delivery only.

Stand-Up Burger menu items include:

THE STAND-UP BURGER - 2x grilled Impossible patty topped with 2x cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun.

BBQ BACON -A grilled Impossible patty served with provolone, bacon, pickles, grilled onions, lettuce and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

CHILI-CHEESE -A grilled Impossible patty with a 3-bean chili topped with cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strings and served on a brioche bun.

THE FREEBIRD -Crispy Chicken with buffalo sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

FALAFEL WRAP - Green chickpea falafel, roasted peppers, tzatziki, arugula, cucumber, tomato, and tahini hot sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

SAVE THE ANIMAL-STYLE FRIES - Topped with special sauce and grilled onions.

THE EMERALD CHIP -A seasonal mint shake swirled with chocolate chips and chocolate cream sauce topped with house made whipped cream.

To celebrate the opening, Stand-Up Burgers will be giving away a burger, shake and fries to the first 300 people in line, while supplies last and Free Burgers for Life to one of its lucky Instagram followers. Everyone who follows @eatstandupburgers opening week will be entered to win the contest.

Stand-Up Burgers will also open two locations in Chicago in late spring. For more information, please visit www.standupburgers.com.

About Plant-Based Burgers Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based restaurant group in the U.S, Stand-Up Burgers is a new plant-based burger concept in which passion for activism and change collides with the world's desires for delicious and decadent plant-based meals. Stand-Up Burgers is building a community that chooses to be bold in all aspects of life - especially in what they choose to eat. Now is the time to take a stand and give voice to the animals and planet.

Stand-Up Burgers donates to local community charity partners with every purchase of a Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake. Portions of proceeds benefit people, animals and the planet.

Follow Stand-Up Burgers on Instagram @eatstandupburgers

About Veggie GrillSince 2006, Veggie Grill has led the plant-based movement by providing an accessible way for diners to begin or enhance their plant-based journey. Veggie Grill's menu boasts enticing items ranging from health-conscious to downright indulgent.

