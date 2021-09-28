Plant-based Beverages Market Size Worth $66.53 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based beverages market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Major manufacturers are introducing new plant-based beverages and other products to cater to the increasing consumer demand. For instance, in January 2020, The Hershey Company launched a new digital film in the Indian market for 'Sofit' to encourage consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dairy industry is known to have an adverse impact on the environment, which is compelling more and more consumers to switch to non-dairy alternatives like vegan foods and beverages.

Key Insights & Findings:

The almond-based segment accounted for the largest volume share of over 30% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR retaining the leading position from 2021 to 2028

As the product is gradually gaining popularity among all age groups, there are a number of opportunities, which manufacturers can harness to boost their market share

Consumers are increasingly opting for organic foods & low- or no-sugar drinks. Moreover, during the pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting beverages has increased significantly

Hence, plant-based manufacturers have an edge over-carbonated beverage manufacturers as they can promote their drinks as a healthy alternative

In addition, with an increasing number of shoppers visiting convenience stores, these stores and other similar smaller establishments are likely to focus on the consumer demand for fresh food products

These consumer trends are anticipated to drive the overall market over the forecast period

Read 166 page market research report, " Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Soy-based, Oats-based), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

According to the World Wildlife Fund, millions of farmers worldwide tend approximately 270 million dairy cows to produce milk. Dairy cows and their manure produce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, which contribute to climate change. Poor handling of manure and fertilizers can degrade local water resources and unsustainable dairy farming & feed production can lead to the loss of ecologically important areas, such as prairies, wetlands, and forests. On the other hand, the ever-growing population poses a serious threat to agriculture. Thus, in the future, the total area of agricultural land currently used globally will not be enough to provide a sufficient food supply for everyone in the world. This drawback is expected to restrict the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based beverages market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Plant-based Beverages Type Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Soy-based



Coconut-based



Almond-based



Rice-based



Oats-based



Hemp-based



Hazelnut-based



Cashew-based



Flax-based

Plant-based Beverages Product Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Plain



Flavored

Plant-based Beverages Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Russia





Switzerland





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Taiwan





Australia





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Plant-based Beverages Market

Danone S.A

Pacific Foods of Oregon , LLC

, LLC LBlue Diamond Growers, Inc.

SunOpta

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Califia Farms

Harmless Harvest

Koia

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Check out more studies on types of beverages, conducted by Grand View Research:

Carbonated Beverages Market - The global carbonated beverages market size was valued at USD 406.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Strong popularity of soda drinks among the generation X and generation Y age groups is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the market size.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Strong popularity of soda drinks among the generation X and generation Y age groups is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the market size. Organic Tea Market - The global organic tea market size was valued at USD 334.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising importance of flavonoid-based food and beverages, which have antioxidant properties, is expected to expand the market scope over the next few years.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising importance of flavonoid-based food and beverages, which have antioxidant properties, is expected to expand the market scope over the next few years. Spirulina Beverages Market - The global spirulina beverages market size was valued at USD 15.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of veganism among the consumers for a healthy lifestyle is the key factor for market expansion.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Consumer F&B Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc. Phone: 1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-beverages-market-size-worth-66-53-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301386264.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.