PLANOLY Invites Content Creators To Summer (Content) Camp

The free virtual event series will provide an exclusive look into how leading marketers and brand builders create social content that inspires and converts

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLANOLY, the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over five million users, is excited to announce a free virtual event series, PLANOLY Presents: Summer (Content) Camp . From developing a social strategy to mastering the art of photo editing, workshop partners will teach attendees how to streamline the content creation process.

Starting on June 17th, 2021, join PLANOLY for five weeks of free virtual social media workshops led by recognized marketers and brand builders. Find the full schedule listed below.

Content Strategy Seminar ( June 17 @ 11:00 a.m. EDT ) - Julianne Fraser , Founder of Dialogue New York, shares how to create an effective strategy, manage a content calendar, and work with influencers.

( @ ) - , Founder of Dialogue New York, shares how to create an effective strategy, manage a content calendar, and work with influencers. (Social) Scrapbook: Creating Scrappy Content ( June 24 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT ) - Rachel Karten , Social Media Consultant, shares how to create casual and compelling content and brainstorm ideas for time-sensitive product or service launches.

( @ ) - , Social Media Consultant, shares how to create casual and compelling content and brainstorm ideas for time-sensitive product or service launches. (Camera) Roll Call: Photo Editing ( June 30 @ 2:00 p.m. EDT ) - Tezza Barton , Founder of TEZZA, will share how to develop your visual content aesthetic by utilizing color and filters to create consistency.

( @ ) - , Founder of TEZZA, will share how to develop your visual content aesthetic by utilizing color and filters to create consistency. Write This Way: Creative Social Copywriting ( July 6 @ 1:30 p.m. EDT ) - Kate Hamilton , Co-Founder and CEO of Sonder & Tell, shares how to develop a memorable voice on social media, and effectively craft copy and captions in a visual-first landscape.

( @ ) - , Co-Founder and CEO of Sonder & Tell, shares how to develop a memorable voice on social media, and effectively craft copy and captions in a visual-first landscape. Reels Talk: Reels and Video Content for Social ( July 14 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT ) - Deja Foxx , an activist and social media strategist, shares how to incorporate motion-based content into your strategy, creatively plan Reels content, and more.

"While PLANOLY helps to visually plan and schedule content, our community of small businesses and brands have voiced one of their biggest challenges is not knowing how or where to start," says Teresa Day, SVP of Marketing at PLANOLY. "Summer (Content) Camp is focused on just that - helping you overcome the content creation hurdle."

At the end of camp, content creators will sign off with a wealth of new tools and insights to take their content to the next level. RSVP here to reserve a spot at PLANOLY's Summer (Content) Camp.

About PLANOLY

PLANOLY is the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over 5 million users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. PLANOLY is beautifully crafted to be simple, clean and easy to use. PLANOLY believes firmly in inclusivity and is thrilled to pave the way for brands, businesses and individuals of all backgrounds to carry out their digital marketing strategies seamlessly. To learn more, visit www.planoly.com , or follow @PLANOLY on Instagram.

