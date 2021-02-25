Planned Parenthood Supplies Over Half Of Reported US Abortions, Expands Into Transgender Hormone Therapy Market, Says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council today released its analysis of Planned Parenthood's 2019-2020 (fiscal year 2019) annual report. The analysis, titled "The Real Planned Parenthood: Leading the Culture of Death," incontrovertibly reveals that abortion is not a small part of Planned Parenthood's mission --- performing 354,871 abortions in the 2019 fiscal year.

The report also shows Parenthood received $618.1 million, or 38 percent of its funding, from government grants and contracts, mostly through Medicaid. Planned Parenthood's total revenue for 2019-2020 was $1.6 billion, the highest in its history. Planned Parenthood reported $888.3 million in unrestricted net assets, which it can draw on if it loses government funding.

Planned Parenthood is also expanding its "services" to those who identify as transgender or have gender dysphoria. Through its 200 facilities in 31 states, Planned Parenthood is now the second largest provider of hormone therapy to these individuals.

Mary Szoch, Director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council and author of the report, remarked:

"Based on Planned Parenthood's yearly increase in the number of abortions they commit and the decrease in the number of abortions committed nationally, Planned Parenthood is becoming more and more of an abortion monopoly.

"Planned Parenthood has also become the second-largest dispenser of hormones designed to interfere with the natural progression of puberty in healthy teenagers, which can have lifelong, detrimental impacts on their health, including interference with brain development, inhibition of normal bone-density development, and sterilization. Planned Parenthood's indifference to the truth that cross-sex hormones can leave a person incapable of having children is completely in line with their racist, eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger's words , 'But for my view, I believe that there should be no more babies.'

"Planned Parenthood pledged to spend $45 million on the 2020 election cycle. Though they claim to be a 'non-partisan' organization, $0 went to Republican candidates. It is not shocking that the Democrats Planned Parenthood campaigned so hard for are now doing the organization's bidding.

"Nearly six in ten Americans oppose taxpayer dollars for abortion, yet Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden have called for an end to the Hyde amendment, which prevents federal taxpayer dollars from going to fund abortion, and these same politicians are currently working to increase Planned Parenthood's government funding. Abortion takes the life of an innocent human being, and, in the United States, Planned Parenthood commits almost 1,000 abortions per day. This organization's influence in American politics—and more importantly this organization's destruction of the lives of the American people—must come to an end," concluded Szoch.

To read the publication, visit: https://www.frc.org/plannedparenthoodfacts.

SOURCE Family Research Council