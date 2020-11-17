SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) - Get Report ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that its Clarity Mobile Venture ("CMV") partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions will be implementing an interim COVID-19 testing solution at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in which PCR tests with results available within 24 hours will be accessible, in addition to other rapid coronavirus tests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005539/en/

Planned COVID-19 testing locations at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

"During this pandemic we understand just how crucial testing is, and we're thrilled to be able to provide this service to passengers and employees alike at LAX, one of the largest airports and gateways of travel in the United States," Paul Galvin, CEO and Chairman of SG Blocks noted. "We are very pleased to leverage SG Blocks' technology and resources to provide a safer, more secure environment for traveling in 2020."

Testing locations will include the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Terminal 2, and Terminal 6. Test collection will be available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week. Tests will cost $150 dollars and payment will be collected through a personal mobile device or tablet.

Clarity Mobile Ventures will be providing the PCR tests to passengers and employees with the testing expected to commence this week. Following this endeavor, LAX plans to open a full capacity, on-site rapid COVID-19 test laboratory in December across from Terminal 6. SG Blocks will serve as developers and Grimshaw Architects will serve as designers of the test site, with Clarity Lab Solutions being the primary operator of the facility. The full-service laboratory will offer both the PCR test as well as a rapid antigen test, with results available in just a few hours.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and includes statements such as the PCR testing at the Tom Bradley International Terminal commencing this week. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to commence PCR testing at the Tom Bradley International Terminal this week as planned, the Company's ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005539/en/