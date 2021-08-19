Planful Named An Experience Leader In 2021 Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom Of Crowds® Study

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software for finance and accounting professionals, today announced that the company was named a Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the 2021 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study for the sixth consecutive year.

To download a free copy of the report, click here .

"In our 7th year of analyzing the Enterprise Performance Management market, EPM as a whole remains an important technology, with several capabilities such as financial budgeting and cash-flow forecasting, seen as critical particularly in helping organizations navigate through the challenges of the ongoing pandemic," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Planful for their strong performance again in this year's market study."

The study is based on customer feedback across more than 33 criteria and is the only market study that is 100% based on end user viewpoints. Planful's strong leadership position on the Customer Experience quadrant demonstrates customers' continued satisfaction with the company's cloud FP&A and consolidations platform. Planful maintained a Perfect Recommended score with users in the report, which is issued annually by Dresner Advisory Services, a leading independent research and advisory firm.

"Planful is an easy to use platform that allows us to create and manage budgets, utilize rolling forecasts and manage our workforce," said Angel Woodard, Senior Manager, IT Controller at Kiewit. "They are always listening to what their users have to say and continually improving." Kiewit, one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations, is a multi-billion dollar company that employs 27,000 employees.

Planful was also recognized by Dresner Advisory Services' annual Industry Excellence Awards as an Overall Experience Leader and a Trust Leader in Enterprise Performance Management. The awards are based on vendor ratings from the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner Advisory Services' annual series of flagship Wisdom of Crowds Market Studies.

Planful Chief Customer Officer Kimberly Simms said, "We're honored to be a consistent recipient of this recognition. Customers are our number one company value—we have a passion for delivering memorable experiences via both our technology and our people. Maintaining a perfect customer recommendation score year-over-year speaks to the results finance and accounting professionals are realizing from our platform, as they seek to deliver accurate, timely data to drive confident planning and decision-making. We are proud to serve them and commit to continuously improving their customer experiences."

About PlanfulPlanful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Additional ResourcesHear from Planful customers Explore FP&A use cases Discover Continuous Planning Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

Contact press@planful.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planful-named-an-experience-leader-in-2021-dresner-advisory-services-wisdom-of-crowds-study-301358769.html

SOURCE Planful