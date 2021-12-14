Planful Named A "Hot Company To Watch" In 2022 By Nucleus Research

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc . , the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, announced today that it has been named in the "2022 Nucleus Research Hot Companies to Watch " list. In the report, Nucleus Research notes that Planful's platform is a solution for organizations navigating COVID-19's market disruptions, with Planful's agile forecasting capabilities highlighted as a necessity for businesses to remain competitive in today's economy.

The report cites recent Planful product improvements, such as the launch of the Planful Predict portfolio , a suite of native artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) products designed specifically for complex financial data that empowers the Office of the CFO to increase decision velocity. The report also notes Planful's strategic partnership with Adra® by Trintech as a way for Planful to provide customers with cross-departmental and holistic planning, and Trintech to provide expertise in account reconciliation and financial close.

"With ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages, Nucleus believes Planful is well-positioned to offer users the agile forecasting capabilities needed to remain competitive in today's economy," said Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research.

"We're excited and honored to be recognized by Nucleus Research as one of the select companies poised for significant growth and exceptional customer value in the year ahead," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Finance and accounting professionals more than ever require modern technology to navigate an ever-changing business landscape-we are proud to provide them with an intuitive, easy-to-use cloud platform and a world-class customer experience."

About Nucleus ResearchNucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com .

About PlanfulPlanful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

