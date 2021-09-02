Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor And Speakers For Planful Perform 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software for finance and accounting professionals, today announced its annual user event, Planful Perform 2021 , to be held September 14-15, 2021. Packed with top industry speakers , lively breakout sessions, and thought-provoking panel discussions, this free online event will inspire attendees to take action now even amid a dynamic business landscape.

At Perform 2021, finance and accounting professionals will gather virtually to learn about new ways they can move forward in challenging times and recognize opportunities to thrive in the planning and close cycles ahead. Centered on the theme, "Accelerate Now," Perform will help attendees further understand how to lead through change, transform processes, and quickly accelerate planning and decision-making in all corners of their businesses.

"We proudly serve finance and accounting professionals and are thrilled to bring this community an event that addresses their most pressing challenges of today," said Rowan Tonkin, Planful's Chief Marketing Officer. "The need for the Office of the CFO to accelerate change and drive the business has never been more important. Perform 2021 will give members of the Planful community, and any finance or accounting professional, the insights they need to take control and seize opportunities to thrive in continually shifting business dynamics."

Motivating Thought LeadersPerform 2021 kicks off with a keynote by Planful Chief Executive Officer Grant Halloran followed by a customer panel with Chief Customer Officer Kimberly Simms on September 14 and a product keynote with Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Vyas on September 15. Perform 2021 will feature several industry experts, including a Q&A with R "Ray" Wang , Principal and Founder of Constellation Research and author of "Everybody Wants to Rule The World: Surviving and Thriving In A World of Digital Giants," who will discuss with Halloran the challenges business are facing today and thought leadership about how to adapt, stay relevant, and find success in this new reality. Additional speakers include:

Platinum SponsorPlanful customer and partner Trintech, a leading global provider of financial close solutions, is Platinum Sponsor of Planful Perform 2021. Domain experts from Trintech, KPMG, and Planful will join Tonkin for a panel discussion on September 14, about " Positioning Finance To Be Your Competitive Advantage ."

Registration is FreePlanful Perform 2021 will also include opportunities to network virtually with members of the Planful community, including Tonkin, Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Vyas, and product experts: Dan Mier and Bikram Singhal.

View the full agenda at Perform 2021 Schedule and register for free .

About PlanfulPlanful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

