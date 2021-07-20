Planful And Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software and Trintech , a leading global provider of financial close solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to resell each other's products, offering an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers in mid-sized organizations with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a frictionless experience.

Together, the combination of the Planful platform and Adra® by Trintech enables these essential functions:

Financial Planning : Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow

: Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow Operational Planning: Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning

Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning Close Management : Data validation, account mapping, workflows, account reconciliation, and accruals

: Data validation, account mapping, workflows, account reconciliation, and accruals Financial Consolidation : Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations

: Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations Reporting and Analysis: Variance analysis, performance analytics, and financial and management reporting

"As an existing Planful customer, we understand the value the Planful platform delivers firsthand, " said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market, Trintech. "This partnership and product integration provides finance and accounting professionals the opportunity to accelerate insight-driven analysis for the business in a frictionless environment."

The companies have many shared customers, including Condado Tacos, a fast-growing, full-service restaurant chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with over 20 locations across the midwest. "We're excited to have a complete solution to manage all of our planning and accounting functions, including FP&A, reconciliation, and close," said Anthony Reitzel, Controller at Condado Tacos and an inaugural member of the Planful Champions Club . "This integration streamlines reconciliation and gives finance and accounting professionals more time to engage in analysis and other strategic functions that add value to the business."

"This strategic partnership with Adra® by Trintech is perfectly complementary from a product, company culture, and geographical markets perspective—we're excited to combine these powerful products for our rapidly expanding customer base around the world, and work with the wonderful team at Trintech," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer.

Planful and Trintech together serve over 4,500 customers across more than 100 countries. With this partnership, Planful and Trintech will both accelerate international expansion in key geographies.

About PlanfulPlanful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

About Trintech Trintech Inc. , a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency ® Platform , Adra ® Suite , and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

