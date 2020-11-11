Planful And CEO Grant Halloran Named 2020 Winners In The BIG Awards For Business

Business Intelligence Group Honors Planful with several awards for achievements in 2020, including accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , (formerly Host Analytics), the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), today announced both the company and CEO Grant Halloran were recognized by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business for outstanding 2020 achievements. Planful was named "Company of the Year" in the enterprise category, and Halloran was named "Executive of the Year" by the prominent awards program.

"We're honored to receive this recognition and we thank our customers for being the inspiration and driving force behind everything we do," said Halloran. "We're proud of the strides we've made this year to deliver on the promise of Continuous Planning to business leaders who are dedicated to taking a modern approach to planning and decision-making."

The company is recognized on the heels of several achievements announced in the 12 months, including:

Named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms

Named a Leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility categories in the 2020 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

Named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

Awarded a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice™ distinction

Placed in the Leaders quadrant of the prestigious Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix

Earned a spot on G2's Best Software Products 2020 list

As part of Planful's continued commitment to provide customers with the best cloud platform for Continuous Planning, the company's product releases in 2020 -- including Winter20 , Summer20 , and the recent expansion into Workforce planning -- delivered new product capabilities that provide the ability for leaders to engage in more efficient planning and decision-making, with a deepened collaboration between Finance and all teams across the business.

"We are so proud to reward Planful and Halloran for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About Planful Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Planful delivers on the vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers, including the Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

About Business Intelligence Group The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

