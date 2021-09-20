AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Assets and investments have become the hot topic in the news as financial technology, aka "FinTech", dominates the conversation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Assets and investments have become the hot topic in the news as financial technology, aka "FinTech", dominates the conversation. On September 21st, the 1st Annual Digital Assets and Securities Conference, hosted by Vertalo, will bring together the leading players in the new financial landscape. Taking front and center will be the title sponsor Planet Wealth.

Planet Wealth Announces Title Sponsorship of The First Annual DAAS Conference.

Planet Wealth's mission is to make capitalism a game everyone can play. Planet Wealth eliminates the cost and complexity involved in the capital raise process by providing easy to use tools, in Done For You form, that unlock the door to capital so that now, everyone can participate in capitalism, whether they have capital to start or not. Planet Wealth was founded with the belief that one shouldn't be forced to rely solely on banks and other financial gatekeepers for loans in order to take the next steps to build their financial independence. At the conference, Planet Wealth is excited to showcase MyBeachHouse.com, an opportunity where anyone can enjoy the benefits from owning beachfront property, whether they have capital to begin or not.

Planet Wealth CEO, Greg Sossaman, says, "After years of working in financial services, I recognized the challenges in connecting capital with businesses in need. I was excited to lead Planet Wealth while helping our members pursue financial independence. The conference with Vertalo was the perfect opportunity to introduce our affordable capital formation tools to the masses."

Planet Wealth has developed an ecosystem of functionality that makes access to capital something every individual, from any walk of life, can now leverage. By eliminating the cost and confusion of raising money, we've reverse-engineered the power of Wall St and made it accessible to all. Imagine having the power to disrupt Wall Street in the palm of your hand!

The DAAS conference will take place (in person only) from Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 till Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX.

Ticket prices range from $1250 to $1500. Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3zbIwFq.

More information can be found at: https://www.das-conf.com/.

About Planet Wealth Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Planet Wealth intends to use its home-base of Memphis to help cities and Mayors from all over America follow Memphis' lead to empower themselves and their communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

