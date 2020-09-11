Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On Pure Holding AG On New Frontiers In Cannabis And CBD TV Series

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series which explores cutting-edge companies that are shaping our world's medical field. New Frontiers is a medical series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

ZEININGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in 2020 and will also be on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Pure Holding AG is a Swiss-based company that stands for high-quality, safe Cannabis products. Leading in communication, education and distribution of Cannabis, the company will be featured on the New Frontiers TV Series.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important medical topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

Pure Holding AG is among the largest, fully vertically integrated cannabis companies on the European market. It covers the entire value chain of the cannabis industry with its 6 entities - Pure Production, DEOM, Puregene, Pure Pharma, Pure Europe GmbH and Pure Europe Sàrl.

PUREGENE AG: Puregene is a genomics-based biotech plant breeding company that combines Swiss quality and cannabis expertise with state-of-the-art breeding technologies. Puregene breeds and licenses the latest cannabis crop innovations giving breeders, cultivators and pharmaceutical companies the competitive edge they need in this dynamic market.

PURE PRODUCTION AG: The origin of all activities, including production, processing and packaging with the finest Swiss CBD cannabis products; as well as on-site, analytical and preparative laboratories. With over 4000 POS Pure Production AG is the market leader in the swiss tobacco substitute market.

PURE PHARMA AG: Is a Swiss pharmaceutical company that focuses on the distribution of the world's finest medical cannabis products. The first product launched was Europe's first and only cannabis-based medical devices. Fully GMP-compliant and according to the highest production standards.

DEOM PRODUCTION AG: One of the largest European state-of-the-art indoor production facilities. On an area of 5000m2 the company annually produces over 6 tons of finest indoor cannabis flowers. Initially, only CBD plants were cultivated, now new cannabinoids, such as CBG, are continuously entering the production cycle.

PURE EUROPE GMBH & PURE EUROPE SÀRL: Pure Europe incorporates Pure Europe Sàrl and Pure Europe GmbH, its two distribution centers in Luxembourg and Germany. These entities guarantee worldwide distribution. With additional strategic partners, Pure Europe provides excellent service for international customers.

Pure Holding AG Bringing affordable Cannabis to people Pure Europe CEO Stevens Senn himself is looking forward to give guided tours of our Cannabis Farm by appointment. The main target is to enlighten and inform the people, let them form their own view on the matter and spread their impressions across the globe.

