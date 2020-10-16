Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On MoNoA On New Frontiers In Healthcare TV Series

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge healthcare organizations that are shaping our nation's healthcare field. New Frontiers is a healthcare series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

DENDERMONDE, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the 1st quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

MoNoA provides an ecosystem fueled by our own discrete wellbeing accessory, focusing on daily and stylish functionality. We support you on physical and psychological well-being, by detecting and translating your stress. MoNoA was established in 2018. Our purpose is to unlock your full potential.

MoNoA provides: A unique and accurate way of measuring (GSR + design of the wearable/ accessory)

A holistic approach to health, which is translated in a connected platform built as an ecosystem

Self-learningfeedback loops determining the effectiveness of advice and actions through real-time (GSR) measurement

An overview visualizing the impact of your daily life on your physical and mental wellbeing

Easy access to personal support, knowledge and services linked with your health

MoNoA's mission is to democratize wellbeing, by putting the complexity of the human body in the centre and let people own their health. We are accessible and state of the art technology that fits your (life)style and have a great positive impact on your life.

Regarding the intelligence of the human body, the therapy/strategy/coaching needs to have the same intelligence to provide the appropriate result. To be effective and efficient for each individual there is no single solution that will work for everybody. The only coach that can determine what the body needs and what will achieve the proper results is the body itself. Empowered personal data that can show how your body operates and detects what works the best to generate resilient individuals is the support of MoNoA.

The never ending to do lists and other activities having your power switch constantly 'on' the quest for self-actualization and reaching your full potential, is the biggest challenge of our modern actual times.

Being yourself also means being recognized, having a position within our society and having a purpose in life. All these aspects provide expectations and we don't want to disappoint anyone. We want to do is in the best possible way, to fulfill our personal expectations. All those great intentions bring a lot of additional effort and makes it difficult for us to listen to our personal physical signals.

Becoming aware of the difficult balance between the expectations of our 'external' environment and our body and mind is not an easy task. MoNoA can support you and provides you the tools and services to a healthy life.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

For more information about MoNoA, please visit https://monoa.tech

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.monoa.monoa

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/monoa/id1488631978?l=nl&ls=1

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com

or call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100

Related Images

monoa.png MoNoA Besides work, we all have family, friends, even pets with who we all want to spend a lot of time. We are willing to do some sports/ hobby, support our social life and then we have the magnified effect of social media. The perfect cocktail for a health or wellbeing disaster, not considering the necessary moments of rest within your body & mind, bringing you out of balance 24/7.

Related Links

Planet TV Studios

MoNoA

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-tv-studios-presents-episode-on-monoa-on-new-frontiers-in-healthcare-tv-series-301153818.html

SOURCE Planet TV Studios