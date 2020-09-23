Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On Mission Hospital On New Frontiers In Robotic Spine Surgery

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge high performance robotic spine surgery solutions that are shaping our Spine Surgery field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and social responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives.

Mission Hospital As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the state of California and a center of robotics excellence, Mission Hospitalprovides a full range of specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions. At the forefront is the Mission Neuroscience Institute, the region's most comprehensive and sophisticated neurology and neurosurgery program.

While earning national recognition for clinical excellence and specialty care from widely respected organizations such as U.S. News & World Report (Best Hospitals), Newsweek (World Best Hospitals) and the Joint Commission, Mission Hospital is, at its heart, a community hospital dedicated to providing exceptionally safe, high quality, compassionate care.

Whether it's at the Mission Neuroscience Institute, Leonard Cancer Institute, our dedicated pediatric hospital at CHOC Children's at Mission, or our unique midwifery program, our caregivers offer a personal touch that puts patients at ease, confident in their care.

Mission Hospitalhas two campuses— Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach. The Mission Viejo campus was founded in 1971 by a group of physicians to meet South Orange County's rapidly growing health care needs.

In 1959 a group of concerned community members built the Laguna Beach campus after a police officer died while being transported to the nearest hospital at the time. They vowed to ensure that emergency and critical carewould always be available to the coastal communities. Mission Hospital continues to innovate and respond to the ever-changing health care need of the community.

For more information about Mission Hospital, please visit:

https://www.providence.org/locations/mission-hospital-mission-viejo

For more information about the series, please visit http://www.planettvstudios.com or https://www.providence.org/locations/mission-hospital-mission-viejo

call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100

