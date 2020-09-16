Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On For Joy Tea On New Frontiers In CBD

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series which explores cutting-edge companies that are shaping our world's natural health field. New Frontiers is an educational series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air on TV in the 4th quarter of 2020 and will also be on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

For Joy is a San Francisco based lifestyle brand who produces Hemp CBD infused iced teas. Marrying carefully selected, high quality hemp CBD with a custom blend of black tea and real fruit puree and extracts, For Joy has created delicious and refreshing beverages that can be enjoyed during any occasion. For Joy appeals to consumers who are looking for a CBD beverage that is free of any synthetic sweeteners and artificial or even natural flavoring; a complete CBD beverage that benefits the consumer. For Joy is on a mission to spread and inspire joy in individuals and communities through relatable and engaging content.

New Frontiers in CBD is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge companies that are innovating our world's natural health field. New Frontiers is an educational series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

After a successful online launch of their initial CBD infused iced tea, For Joy is ready to release their first flavored teas. Building off their original black tea base, For Joyhas developed two new flavors, Meyer Lemon Ginger and Strawberry Mintby adding high quality, real fruit puree and extracts. As with their original product, OG Hint of Sweet, these new flavors contain 25 mg of high-quality hemp CBD per 14 oz. bottle. Staying true to For Joy's commitment, these new flavors contain no synthetic sweeteners and no artificial or even natural flavoring.

For Joy: launched in San Francisco in early 2019, For Joy has quietly built their base of fanatics online. Focused on providing an alternative CBD beverage to the many infused sparkling waters on the market, For Joy has found their niche in creating a complete product that is beneficial to the consumer.

Consumers Demanded Flavors, For Joy responds with additional CBD iced teas that pack all of the flavor without all the junk

For Joy is Releasing Additional Flavors Proving People Do Care About Beneficial Ingredients in their CBD Beverage

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important topics currently taking place in areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

For more information about For Joy, visit www.drinkforjoy.com

Jeff Chu is the co-founder and CEO of Joy Tea.

For more information about the series visit www.planettvstudios.com or call Linda Kennedy at 888-210-4292 x101

Related Images

a-better-way-to-hydrate-and-heal.png A Better Way to Hydrate and Heal PURSUE YOUR JOY for joy is a hemp infused iced tea for balance.

Related Links

Planet TV Studios

For Joy

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-tv-studios-presents-episode-on-for-joy-tea-on-new-frontiers-in-cbd-301132457.html

SOURCE Planet TV Studios