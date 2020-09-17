Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On ERG Materials And Aerospace On New Frontiers In Aerospace

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge aerospace organizations that are shaping our nation's aerospace field. New Frontiers is an aerospace series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

ERG Aerospace has been designing and manufacturing a unique material called Duocel® since the 1960s. Duocel ® is a foam structure made from carbon, ceramic, and metal that have become omnipresent in defense, space, and commercial aerospace industries. Its Duocel® foam products are designed as energy absorbers in military vehicles and equipment that protect and save soldiers' lives, as a thermal management device to cool critical landing electronics in the European Space Agency's Exomars Lander, or as critical engine components in Pratt and Whitney's revolutionary geared turbofan, reducing fuel consumption and engine.

The company specializes in customizing Duocel® to solve a wide range of problems in discreet customer applications. The foam can often fulfill multiple functions beyond the primary application of the material; for example, a lightweight Duocel® foam structural panel can also dampen sound and reduce vibrations at the same time. "Duocel® and our proprietary manufacturing methods have positioned us to deliver the best, and most customizable, open-celled, solid ligament metal foams on the market," says Director of Engineering Denver Schaffarzick.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

ERG aims to consolidate its leadership in innovative materials where weight and performance are critical parameters that will enable innovation. The company is also developing solutions for the maritime industry in its effort to control ocean pollution and global warming and the commercial space industry to enable more efficient satellite communication. Clearly, ERG is dedicated to a pioneering spirit into the next frontier.

For more information about ERG Aerospace, visit http://ergaerospace.com/

For more information about the series, please visit http://www.planettvstudios.com or call Linda Kennedy at 888-210-4292 x101

