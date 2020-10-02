Planet TV Studios Presents Episode On ANR Clinics On New Frontiers In Opioid Treatment

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge opioid treatments that are shaping the opioid treatment field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

The ANR is a medical treatment developed by Dr. Andre Waismann. It has helped more than 24,000 patients worldwide overcome opioid dependency easily using a groundbreaking and effective method.

ANR Treatment Overview: During the treatment period and while under sedation, withdrawal is induced, and the process of Accelerated Neuro-Regulation begins. Endorphin-receptors are re-regulated and modulated to their "pre-addiction" state.

This medical processis overseen by a physician and anesthesiologist with the use of state-of-the-art ICU equipment, displaying monitoring data in real time. The anesthesiologist continuously observes and reassesses the progress and physiological status of the patient over the course of approximately four hours and is able to make the appropriate modifications in order to achieve proper modulation and regulation at the endorphin-receptor level. Patients and feedback are consistently re-evaluated to ensure the resolution of the withdrawal symptoms and abatement of the adrenergic response. Each individual patient has unique requirements depending on their medical history and treatment is tailored accordingly.

ANRis the only available opioid addiction treatment that allows patients to avoid withdrawals and bring their biology into a pre-addiction state.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

For more information about ANR Clinics, contact 813-213-0720 or visit https://anrclinic.com/.

For more information about the series, contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or visit https://planettvstudios.com/.

