Planet Smoothie Introduces Three Plant-Based Smoothies Made With Silk Original Oatmilk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is partnering with Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand*, to introduce Oatmilk in three delicious, plant-based smoothies packed with vitamins and nutrients. The smoothies will be available for a limited time beginning October 11.

Planet Smoothie® is partnering with Silk® to introduce Oatmilk in three delicious, plant-based smoothies.

The refreshing Berry Dragon Fruit Breeze smoothie is blended with Silk Original Oatmilk, dragon fruit, açaí, strawberries, raspberries and pineapple. Planet Passion includes Silk Original Oatmilk, strawberries, passion fruit and plant-based protein. Lastly, the Salted Peanut Butter Cup features a rich combination of Silk Original Oatmilk, cocoa, peanut butter, bananas, vanilla and sea salt.

"We are thrilled to be working with Silk because our guests have been asking for more plant-based smoothie options," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Silk Oatmilk is an excellent source of Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Calcium and Riboflavin, so it's the perfect addition to our already nutrient-rich smoothies."

The three plant-based smoothies will be available in stores until January 3, 2022.

Planet Smoothie has introduced a new menu across all locations, nationwide. A selection of past seasonal smoothies and customer favorites have been added to the permanent menu, including Fiji Island Breeze, Caribbean Citrus Splash, Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash, Rio Berry Bliss and more. Additionally, six smoothies are being blended with the new Meal Replacement Protein offering complete nutrition with high protein, vitamins and minerals. For more information about Planet Smoothie's new menu, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

Promotional Smoothies: Berry Dragon Fruit Breeze -Silk Original Oatmilk, Dragon Fruit, Açaí, Strawberries, Raspberries, Pineapple Planet Passion -Silk Original Oatmilk, Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Plant-Based Protein Salted Peanut Butter Cup -Silk Original Oatmilk, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Bananas, Vanilla, Sea Salt

*Leading brand based on national sales data

About Planet SmoothiePlanet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, superfood, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

About Silk ® Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. The entire Silk plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you.

For more information, visit Silk.com/about-us/sustainability.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-smoothie-introduces-three-plant-based-smoothies-made-with-silk-original-oatmilk-301397341.html

SOURCE Planet Smoothie