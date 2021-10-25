Planet, Prosperity And People Constitute Key Talking Points In Latest G20 Summit Briefing Book

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world emerges from the mire of the COVID-19 pandemic, G20 leaders will gather in Rome, Italy on 30-31 October for their first in-person meeting since 2019.

The 2021 summit marks a return to face-to-face dialogue following the virtual summit that took place last year under Saudi Arabia's presidency. It comes at a critical time for humanity, with the interwoven threats of future pandemics, climate change and economic damage presenting multifaceted challenges. The G20 remains a vital forum for tackling these issues, and the leaders and their guests must reach consensus on shared commitments to build a strong, balanced, inclusive and lasting recovery from the pandemic.

The leaders will tackle a full agenda under the pillars of people, planet and prosperity. On people, they will determine how to reduce inequalities and build back better; on planet they will advance discussions on a net-zero future, and seek common ground to protect our climate and environment as COP26 gets under way in Glasgow; and on prosperity they'll focus on innovation in all areas for a bright future.

These issues are reflected in the latest summit briefing book, G20 Italy: The Rome Summit, which features prominent voices from government and civil society. Exclusive commentary includes Alberto Ángel Fernández, president of Argentina, who sets the tone by calling for wealth to be seen from a new perspective that takes planetary impact into consideration.

The title includes thought-leadership on policy priorities and sector-specific issues from a prestigious line-up of authors. Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, calls for the protection of Afghanistan's women, without which the country is exposing itself to accelerating poverty, violence and instability. David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, plants the seeds of ideas to reach zero hunger. Elsewhere, Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the OECD, shares how an inclusive approach to economic evolution can level the playing field and create an international environment that works for everyone.

The publication also features voices from the World Health Organization, the UN Environment Programme, the International Labour Organization and the UN World Tourism Organization, among others.

G20 Italy: The Rome Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G20 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.

