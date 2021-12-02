Planet Expected To Close Business Combination With DMY Technology Group, Inc. IV With A Minimum Of $589 Million In Gross Proceeds

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about earth, today announced that, subject to stockholder approval, it expects to complete its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (DMYQ) ("dMY IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, shortly after dMY IV's special meeting of stockholders, scheduled for December 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Planet's proprietary data drives a high-growth subscription business with over $100 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021 from over 700 customers across many verticals, including agriculture, defense, civil government and sustainability. The business combination is expected to result in at least $589 million in gross proceeds (after giving effect to preliminary redemption elections, which may be withdrawn) to the post-closing company, which includes proceeds from the dMY IV trust account and committed private placements of $252 million. The business combination values Planet at a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. Planet intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to expand its operations and services to enable a more sustainable and secure planet, as well as to pay down debt of approximately $67 million.

"We are encouraged by the support for this transaction in partnership with the dMY team," said Will Marshall, Planet's co-founder and CEO. "The capital raised will accelerate Planet's strategy to provide our customers with actionable data and solutions to make informed decisions that support Planet's mission of using space to help life on Earth. With the minimum of $589 million in gross proceeds, we are fully capitalized to execute on our growth initiatives."

"We are pleased with the investor interest in this transaction and are excited for the future of Planet's business," said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of dMY IV. "Planet is a leader in this industry and well positioned to execute its mission, and create long-term shareholder value by doing so. We look forward to partnering with Will and the incredible Planet team as they transition to a public company dedicated to helping both people and our world."

dMY IV also announced today that it expects to permit any redeeming stockholders to withdraw their redemption request by contacting Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 6, 2021. Stockholders who wish to withdraw a redemption request should contact dMY IV's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by email at cstmail@continentalstock.com.

dMY IV will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/dmytechnologyiv/2021 on December 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. New York City time for its stockholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2021 to vote on, among other things, the business combination. dMY IV has also filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprised of the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Earlier this year, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (DMYQ) , a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

About dMY IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its Class A common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYQ, DMYQ.U and DMYQ WS, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

