Plan Your Vaccine Logo

Today, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the launch of Plan Your Vaccine, a nationwide awareness campaign, website and interactive tool that will provide the latest news and information about when and where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

PlanYourVaccine.com features a customizable national tool for vaccination news and data, powered by the trusted journalism of the NBCUniversal News Group. The resource will help users navigate the vaccine rollout process by state, letting them know if they are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, track distribution timelines, and find the closest vaccination location.

"The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it's a critical step to getting our country back to normal," said Adam Miller, Chief Administration Officer, Comcast Corporation and Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal. "We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue."

NBC News and Noticias Telemundo will serve as the main partners for Plan Your Vaccine, reporting reliable, up-to-the minute, data-backed information. A dedicated team of researchers are working closely with state governments to provide real-time information with an added layer of credibility. To maximize reach and accessibility, the site is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin . Users can also sign up for NBC News notifications to receive alerts as changes are made to vaccination plans in their state and/or other states.

Additionally, a robust marketing, advertising and PSA campaign will roll out across the platforms of Comcast NBCUniversal, utilizing the breadth of the company's talent and resources to support the effort.

Plan Your Vaccine was created in the same vein as Plan Your Vote, NBC News' interactive tool that encouraged Americans to plan out when and how to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Since its launch, more than 1.5 million people have used the tool.

For more information, visit PlanYourVaccine.com / PlanificaTuVacuna.com to use the interactive tool, sign up for alerts, read breaking news on the vaccine rollout and more.

