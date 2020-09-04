PLAN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Anaplan Inc For Violations Of The Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Anaplan Inc. ("Anaplan" or the "Company") (PLAN) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Anaplan might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Anaplan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Anaplan Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 27, 2020, the Company announced that, its calculated billings for the fourth quarter fell far short of expectations. Specifically billings were only $126 million, representing a growth rate of 25%, which was well below consensus estimates of $138 million, and roughly half of the Company's historical growth rates of 46% to 59%, and far less than the Company's rate of revenue growth of over 40%.

On this news Anaplan's stock price dropped 25% in one day, falling from $58.09 to $44.03 wiping out almost $2 billion in market cap.

