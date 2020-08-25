Plakous Therapeutics Extends Research Through Agreement With Mayo Clinic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plakous Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has signed a know-how license agreement with Mayo Clinic. The multi-year agreement will focus on understanding the results of a natural history study of the factors associated with necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a rare disease affecting premature babies. Plakous has received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of NEC in premature babies born before 34 weeks of pregnancy. Plakous seeks to prevent NEC with Protego-PD™ by accelerating intestinal maturation of premature infants.

"Through this collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we will improve our understanding of NEC. As a leader in clinical outcomes research, Mayo Clinic is the ideal collaborator to seek the risk factors associated with this rare pediatric disease. We are excited to interface with leading neonatologist, William A. Carey, M.D., and leverage the breadth and depth of his experience with this research," said Robert Boyce, Chief Executive Officer of Plakous Therapeutics.

"This study will provide valuable insights for the development and design of our clinical trials in NEC. This is a critical step in the advancement of our Investigational New Drug filing for Protego-PD ™, an orally delivered acellular biotherapeutic developed by Plakous from post-delivery placentas," said Boyce.

About Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)NEC is a devastating disease caused by inflammation and lack of development of the intestine. More than 90% of the 6,000 annual cases in the United States occur in very low birth weight babies, babies born weighing less than three pounds. NEC carries a 30% mortality rate. Managing NEC consumes 20% of the $5 billion annual neonatal intensive care unit expenditures plus an estimated $4 billion in hospital costs for subsequent treatments.

About Plakous Therapeutics, Inc.Plakous Therapeutics is a biotherapeutic company dedicated to researching and developing placenta derived regenerative therapies to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. For more information please visit the company's website at plakoustherapeutics.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plakous-therapeutics-extends-research-through-agreement-with-mayo-clinic-301118020.html

SOURCE Plakous Therapeutics, Inc.