Plainview-based Didit DM Agency Expands Operations With Move To New Facility In Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Didit DM, the direct marketing division of full-service marketing and public relations agency Didit Digital, announces today that it has moved from its location at 15 East Bethpage Road in Plainview, New York to a new facility at 1180 Route 109 in Lindenhurst, NY. In the current marketplace, Didit DM has been able to maintain a stable foothold in the direct mail industry, and the company projects continued growth in business. The new location's space and layout will effectively meet the current needs of the company and its clients.

"Didit DM has been able to maintain its substantial growth rate through its high-quality service, combined with the forward-thinking approach of linking a printing and mailing house with our parent company, Didit Digital, a cutting-edge, multi-service agency," notes Didit Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dave Pasternack. "What's even more amazing is that this continued growth has been accomplished despite the challenges of the printing and mail industry and the consequences of the pandemic."

Didit DM provides creative offerings, print production, letter shop capabilities, and fulfillment services across a host of industries and a diverse client base, from large international corporations to local retailers. Comprised of an elite group of strategists and specialists who excel in all areas of the direct mail offering, Didit DM's pioneering techniques include data programming, direct mail design, print management, advanced mail tracking, direct mail technologies, postal optimization, and variable data imaging.

Didit DM Vice President of Operations Amy Pasternack says, "Due to a stability in our client roster and the projected increase in printing and mailing campaigns, the new location will greatly benefit our company and our client services. We will be in the ideal position to enhance the use of our resources, further expand our digital mailing footprint, and continue to bring forward innovative capabilities to our customers."

Due to Didit DM's steady growth and successful outcomes, the Lindenhurst location is the agency's third move since 2015 when the agency moved from 30 Commercial Court in Plainview to a larger space at 15 E. Bethpage Road in the same town.

About Didit Digital Founded in 1996, Didit Digital is a fully integrated marketing and communications firm, headquartered on Long Island. Recognized as an Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company, Didit is a privately held industry pioneer that offers an unparalleled range of marketing, public relations, and digital services, from postcard to post-click. The agency's experienced professionals, innovative strategy, best-of-breed technology, and advanced analytics provide a fully comprehensive marketing approach to businesses, delivering unmatched results for more than 200 clients across all verticals. Didit was co-founded by SEO/SEM thought leader, SEMPO founding board member, and Didit Executive Chairman Kevin Lee. For more information, visit https://didit.com/.

Media Contact:Didit PR Liz Burke liz.burke@didit.com 917-573-1440

