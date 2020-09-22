Plaintiff Responds To Court Order Denying Stay Of Ruling Against Gov. Wolf's Excessive Lockdown Orders

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the order issued today by U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, in which the federal court rejected the request by the State of Pennsylvania to delay enforcement of his ruling last week to deny the continued enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf's lockdown orders and restrictions on public gatherings, the following statements were issued on behalf of the plaintiffs.

Tom King, attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case:

"Judge William Stickman IV has lifted the yoke of unconstitutional regulations off the shoulders of 13 million Pennsylvanians. The Judge's opinion is based on the record, the facts, and Supreme Court precedent. With the assistance of the Amistad Project and the Thomas More Society, we intend to defend those Pennsylvanians all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary."

Phill Kline, Director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a partner organization:

"Our country should protect the vulnerable and not quarantine the healthy. These perpetually changing, arbitrary orders that are still being enforced across the nation are no longer focused on flattening the curve but are instead crushing the dreams of the American people. As we work to vindicate the First Amendment rights of citizens and businesses in several states, we find hope in this well-reasoned decision carried out by Judge Stickman, which will bring relief to millions of Pennsylvanians."

