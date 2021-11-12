Plainfield Health Care Center Wins Newsweek's Best Nursing Home Award

Plainfield Health Care Center is recognized as one of the best nursing facilities in the nation.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek Magazine recently released a list of 2022 Best Nursing Homes, and Plainfield Heath Care Center received the prestigious honor.

Newsweek used performance data, peer recommendations and handling COVID-19, relative to in-state competition to help determine America's Top Nursing Homes. Newsweek evaluated the performance of each facility by using the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) star rating system, which considers nurse staffing, quality of care, and health inspection scores. Out of the 11,849 nursing homes surveyed, 450 were selected Best Nursing Homes with only 11 in the state of Indiana. Plainfield Health Care Center currently holds a 5-Star Overall Rating and 5-Star Quality of Resident Care Rating by the CMS.

"It's an honor and a privilege to lead a team with the compassion to provide the highest quality of care to our most vulnerable," said Eric Emerson, Plainfield Health Care Center's Administrator.

For nearly 30 years, Plainfield has been serving the families of Avon, Plainfield, Mooresville, and Indianapolis. Plainfield, IN has acknowledged Plainfield Health Care Center's community service by awarding it Regional Building of the Year 2018 and 2019, Silver Awardee of Quality-of-Care 2018, Keep Plainfield Beautiful 2011 and 2015, and Best of Indiana Elder Living 2012, 2014, and 2015.

About Plainfield Health Care CenterPlainfield Health Care Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Plainfield, IN. To learn more: www.plainfieldhcc.com

About Health Services ManagementHealth Services Management (HSM) has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000. HSM currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. To learn more: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie StogniewBayshore Marketing Group 323624@email4pr.com 727-316-5578

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plainfield-health-care-center-wins-newsweeks-best-nursing-home-award-301422809.html

SOURCE Plainfield Health Care Center