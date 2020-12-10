PlaceIQ Named One Of Crain's Best Places To Work In New York City For The Seventh Year In A Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ , the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced its selection as one of New York City's Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business for the...

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced its selection as one of New York City's Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business for the seventh straight year. PlaceIQ ranked #5 in the Small Business Category, and #8 out of the 100 companies to be honored in the listing, which highlights standout employers in terms of employee engagement, satisfaction, benefits, and more. The listing, now in its thirteenth year, recognizes companies that "go above and beyond to nurture inspiring and supportive workplaces," and is validated through a comprehensive employee survey and company feedback about the workplace environment, culture, cooperation, results-based incentives, and employee benefits.

"Being recognized by Crain's for the seventh straight year is humbling in and of itself, made especially so in this year of tremendous challenges for everyone working in New York City," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "It's in these unknown and trying moments that a company's culture is really put to the test, and so all credit for this award goes directly to our team, who have nurtured a deep and resilient culture of which I am honored to be a part."

Data for the survey was supplied by contracted independent research firm Best Companies Group, which is responsible for the entire registration and survey process, analysis of the data, and final rankings. Crain's New York Business only reports on the results of the data provided by Best Companies Group and does not have any input into the rankings.

