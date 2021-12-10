Place Exchange Integrates With Edison Interactive For Reach Across 33,000 Connected Golf Cart Screens

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI) today announced that Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, is integrating with its platform dedicated to reaching the highly valuable golfing demographic. As of today, Place Exchange will be able to offer access to ad space on thousands of connected golf carts with interactive screens on Shark Experience presented by Verizon.

Developed by golf legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman, Shark Experience is available nationwide across 33,000 connected golf carts, exclusively through Club Car. The carts leverage Verizon's 4G LTE network and have HD touchscreen displays, built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity. Features of the platform include dynamic GPS yardages, hole flyovers, music via streaming radio or Bluetooth, real-time sports tickers, PGA Tour video on demand, Yahoo! News, Sports and Finance and Greg Norman golf tips, as well as exclusive advertising placement opportunities.

"Shark Experience offers an amazing opportunity to reach a highly coveted audience," said Nick Bennett, VP Partnerships, Place Exchange. "The platform lets Digital Out of Home play a seamless role on the golf course in a way that effectively speaks to golfers."

Captivate, the exclusive third-party sales representative for Shark Experience ad inventory, will be working with EI and Place Exchange to handle sales. "We are excited to partner on this extension of Shark Experience, giving marketers access to an extremely valuable demographic," said Marc Kidd, CEO, Captivate.

"This integration with Place Exchange advances Shark Experience's ability to deliver great ad experiences alongside great content experiences," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder, Edison Interactive. "Historically, technology has been slow to integrate with the game of golf. Cameras, cellphones and other technologies were initially not welcome on the course. Shark Experience offers a breakthrough opportunity to reach the affluent golf audience in a captive setting for 4 plus hours at a time. Marketers understand that it offers a unique chance to engage with them - all while they are doing what they love most, playing the game."

About Edison InteractiveEdison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected screens in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms, and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage, and infotainment solutions. Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-use customers with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Place ExchangePlace Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange's unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. AdExchanger named Place Exchange a 2020 and 2021 Programmatic Power Player. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.

About CaptivateCaptivate is the leading location-based digital video office network. For over 25 years, Captivate has engaged millions of high-value professionals during the workday with timely news and contextually relevant advertising experiences across a network of elevator and large format digital displays across North America. Moving beyond the office, Captivate has expanded to reach high-value decision-makers where they work, live and play. Whether it is at the office, at home, on the golf course or at the gym, Captivate delivers a premium, brand-safe experience in a 100% viewable and fraud-free environment. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

