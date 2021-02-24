PJM Interconnection Announces Executive Promotions

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today the promotions of Nigeria Bloczynski, Asim Z. Haque, Christopher O'Hara and Ricardo Rodriguez.

"I am pleased to recognize the accomplishments and work of these four leaders within the organization," said PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana. "Under their leadership, PJM has made great strides in all of their areas, and I expect that progress to continue."

Nigeria Bloczynski, Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Bloczynski has been named Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Her responsibilities include corporate insurance programs, credit risk, enterprise risk management, trade risk and analytics, and trade surveillance.

Bloczynski joined PJM in 2019 and has more than 20 years of experience in commodity and credit risk management in both financial and energy markets. She holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Morgan State University and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

Asim Z. Haque, Vice President - State and Member Services

Haque continues in his role as Vice President - State and Member Services, but will now also be a designated officer in the organization. He oversees State Government Policy, which includes both the State Relations and State Policy Solutions functions, as well as Member Services, which includes the Stakeholder Affairs, Client Management, Knowledge Management Center, and State & Member Training Departments.

Haque, an attorney, joined PJM in 2019 and has previously served as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Haque has a bachelor's degree in chemistry and political science from Case Western Reserve University and his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Christopher O'Hara, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

O'Hara has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. He oversees PJM's Compliance & Reliability Standards and Law Departments and is responsible for PJM's legal operations, including all of the company's regulatory, litigation and commercial needs.

Before joining PJM in 2017, O'Hara had extensive in-house and private law firm experience in the energy field. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland.

Ricardo Rodriguez, Senior Director - Internal AuditRodriguez has been named Senior Director - Internal Audit. He oversees PJM's Internal Audit Department, in which he is a member of the Executive Team and reports to the CEO and to the Risk and Audit Committee of the PJM Board of Managers. He is responsible for conducting company-wide business risk analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of business processes and operating controls at PJM.

Rodriguez is an experienced audit professional with over 20 years of experience in the energy, pharmaceutical and financial industries in the areas of finance, regulatory compliance, information security, operations and information systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master of Science in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business.

The executive promotions are effective March 10, 2021.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,236 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

