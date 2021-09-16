PJM Donates $25,000 To Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest power grid operator, is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief efforts. PJM also will match its employees' donations to help with relief programs.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by this devastating hurricane," said Manu Asthana, president and CEO. "Ida and the tornadoes and flooding spawned in its aftermath were felt throughout the eastern U.S., by the customers served by our member companies and beyond. PJM and its employees hope our contribution can help people in the hurricane's path recover from this event."

Over the past few weeks, the Red Cross has deployed more than 1,900 disaster workers. The Red Cross and other organizations reported providing more than 21,800 overnight stays in emergency shelters and serving more than 226,000 meals and snacks. The Red Cross also has distributed more than 92,800 relief items for people forced from their homes and provided more than 6,100 individual care contacts.

In the spirit of PJM's culture of caring, employees contribute time and donations to many programs in the community. During 2020, for example, PJM employees donated $54,039 in funds matched by PJM to COVID-19 relief.

PJM's 2020 Impact Report highlights PJM's social responsibility efforts through an environmental, social and governance lens.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

