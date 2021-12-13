PJET Plans For 2022 Revenue Serving 500 Million University Students Worldwide

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) PJET has recently reorganized its business focus to concentrate on delivering university student life solutions starting first with an App positioned as the Airbnb or VRBO of student housing, Student Housing By Owner or SHBO.

The development of the SHBO App is complete, and the App is now undergoing an internal quality review. The App is expected to launch in production before the end of the year.

PJET is building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

PJET also recently announced that it will add an EV pilot to its brick-and-mortar pilot. PJET has ordered ten electric scooters from Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) that will be deployed for use on the same campus with a mobile app to access the scooters. PJET will use the pilot to generate data for a more comprehensive technology solution that can be scaled to any university.

PJET CEO Steven Rash says the company will have revenue in 2022: "Our intellectual property and brick and mortar assets have value, and that value can be transformed into revenue in a number of ways. And that revenue can be scaled by expanding the revenue model to additional campuses. We will trial a number of revenue models making real revenue along the way. While it's premature to nail down a revenue forecast at this time, we will collect data from our pilot revenue and in turn make a revenue forecast. When thinking about revenue, I think investors need to consider the 21 million US university student population and the 500 million global student population and consider the potential revenue that can be derived serving student life with sustainable technology solutions."

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

PJET is majority owned by ACI Conglomerated which also controls North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA).

Company Website - www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. Contact:Steven Rash Info@pjet-info.com +1 (800) 861-1350