PJET Forecasts 2022 Revenue Ramp From Student Housing App Rollout

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) ("PJET") today announced it expects to begin generating revenue early next year and ramp up revenue in the second half of the year.

PJET has started alpha testing its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App. The development of the App is complete, and the App will now undergo an internal quality review.

The App is expected to launch in production before the end of the year. PJET anticipates receiving critical feedback on the App from early adopters in the first half of next year, 2022. PJET expects to see a substantial increase in users in the second half of the year after the App is updated in response to feedback from early adopters.

The App is designed to appeal to all students but particularly to students in special situations. U.S. Military Veterans for instance, are usually older than the typical college student after having served and sometimes come to school with a family.

PJET is planning to initiate its marketing campaign with a focus on various student groups where typical college housing accommodations may not be the best fit or at least not a first choice fit. Students with learning differences, for instance, and other students that may have special accommodation requirements. PJET will market to foreign students where advance travel to coordinate housing may not be feasible and the added one on one communications with renters can make the renting process more comfortable.

The target group marketing is a cost-effective approach to getting traction in the student housing market for an App that with appeal for all students.

PJET anticipates its Student Housing App to resonate with the resource constrained student housing market.

In addition to introducing an App intended to be the Airbnb of student housing making it easy for anyone with an extra bedroom, garage apartment, or empty house near a campus to now turn that extra space into income, the App is also architected to optimize advertising to the university student demographic.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to optimize the App's value to businesses looking to attract the university student demographic.

PJET is also building a brick and mortar component of its business. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students. This is the first such project planned to support smaller universities and complement the Student Housing App initiative.

PJET redirected its operations earlier this year toward the student housing market. Look for much more to be coming soon on the company's new business direction.

Contact:Steven Rash Info@pjet-info.com +1 (800) 861-1350