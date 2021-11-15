PJET Builds Technology For Student Living Ecosystem To Include EV Transportation

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) ("PJET") has started alpha testing its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App. The development of the App is complete, and the App will now undergo an internal quality review.

The SHBO App is the center piece of PJET's technology strategy to innovate the student living experience.

Today PJET revealed the company's strategy includes addressing campus transportation with a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) solution that addresses prevalent campus public transportation and parking shortages with a sustainable solution.

PJET's SHBO App development includes the integration of access to EV solutions. PJET is also exploring the possibility of adding it's on EV solution to the third-party EV options that will be available through the PJET SHBO App.

The App is expected to launch in production before the end of the year. PJET anticipates receiving critical feedback on the App from early adopters in the first half of next year, 2022. PJET expects to see a substantial increase in users in the second half of the year after the App is updated in response to feedback from early adopters.

PJET anticipates its Student Housing App to resonate with the resource constrained student housing market.

In addition to introducing an App intended to be the Airbnb of student housing, making it easy for anyone with an extra bedroom, garage apartment, or empty house near a campus to now turn that extra space into income, the App is also architected to address the entire student living ecosystem.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

PJET is also building a brick and mortar component of its business. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students. This is the first such project planned to support smaller universities and complement the Student Housing App initiative.

PJET redirected its operations earlier this year toward the student housing market. Look for much more to be coming soon on the company's new business direction.

