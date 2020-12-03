PJ Harvey 'IS THIS DESIRE?' Available January 29th On Vinyl

And 'IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS' Available January 29th On CD, Vinyl And Digital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 29 th will see the reissue of IS THIS DESIRE?, the fourth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.

Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy® Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance of 1998 and featured her biggest U.K. hit single with "A Perfect Day Elise," which reached No. 25 in the U.K. charts.

The release will be accompanied by a full restoration of the previously unreleased video for "Angelene," as well as both videos for "The Wind" and "A Perfect Day Elise."

LISTEN TO THE DEMO VERSION OF "ANGELENE" HERE

IS THIS DESIRE?is repressed on vinyl. Out January 29, 2021 on UMe / Island. Pre order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOSis available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29, 2021 on UMe / Island. Pre order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINTis repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVEis repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOSis available on digital, CD and vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl on UMe / Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe / Island Records. Order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on vinyl on Too Pure/Beggars Archive. Order here.

Praise for IS THIS DESIRE?:

"Disturbing and excellent" - Q

"'Is This Desire?" will be a classic of the next 10, if not 20 years" - Dazed and Confused

"Another milestone in her already illustrious career." - CMJ

www.pjharvey.net

Notes to Editors:

Reissue on vinyl of the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?. Produced by PJ Harvey with Flood and Head, and originally released in September 1998, Is This Desire ? features the singles "A Perfect Day Elise" and "The Wind." Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card

LP Track list

Side 11. Angelene2. The Sky Lit Up3. The Wind4. My Beautiful Leah5. A Perfect Day Elise6. Catherine

Side 21. Electric Light2. The Garden3. Joy4. The River5. No Girl So Sweet6. Is This Desire?

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS

Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?, including demos of "A Perfect Day Elise," "The Wind" and "Angelene." Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. Features new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

Download card

LP Track list

Side 11. Angelene - Demo2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo3. The Wind - Demo4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo6. Catherine - Demo

Side 21. Electric Light - Demo2. The Garden - Demo3. Joy - Demo4. The River - Demo5. No Girl So Sweet - Demo6. Is This Desire? - Demo

CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

1. Angelene - Demo2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo3. The Wind - Demo4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo6. Catherine - Demo7. Electric Light - Demo8. The Garden - Demo9. Joy - Demo10. The River - Demo11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo12. Is This Desire? - Demo

Digital Info

12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track list1. Angelene - Demo2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo3. The Wind - Demo4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo6. Catherine - Demo7. Electric Light - Demo8. The Garden - Demo9. Joy - Demo10. The River - Demo11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo12. Is This Desire? - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pj-harvey-is-this-desire-available-january-29th-on-vinyl-301185585.html

SOURCE UMe