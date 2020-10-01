Pizza Hut Canada's Iconic Pan Pizza Turns 40

40th Pan-iversary coincides with declaration of National Pizza Month and new promotion for Canadian pizza lovers

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Many icons come and go, but few endure the test of time the way the often imitated, never-duplicated Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza has. Since the 1980s, the Pan Pizza changed the pizza-eating experience around the world. At 40, it continues to excite and tantalize pizza eaters everywhere and to celebrate its 40 th Pan-iversary, Pizza Hut is declaring October Global Pizza Month and serving up special promotions for fans in 55 markets around the world.

In Canada, beginning October 1, pizza fans can purchase two Pan Pizzas from Pizza Hut's famous Lovers Line for just $25.99 CAD online - the perfect offer to enjoy with a fellow pizza lover. Fans are also encouraged to watch Pizza Hut Canada's social channels for gift card giveaways and other Pan-iversary promotions throughout October.

"The Pan Pizza is the ultimate in satisfaction and has been loved by Canadians for 40 years, so we're so excited to celebrate Global Pizza Month with not only our fellow Canadians, but pizza lovers around the world," said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Manager, Pizza Hut Canada. "We hope our customers, whether pepperoni, cheese, chicken or veggie lovers, take advantage of our Pizza Month promotion and join us in raising a slice in honour of our 40 th Pan-iversary."

Since 1958, Pizza Hut has set out to make all its pizzas with the finest ingredients, never compromising on taste or taking shortcuts to ensure delivery of the most satisfying experience anywhere, anytime.

"Pizza Hut has never lost the passion or taste for what inspired the Original Pan Pizza in 1980," said Ana Maria Rodriguez, Chief Food Innovation and Quality Officer, Pizza Hut International. "We always put our food and our customers first. Since our most classic menu item debuted 40 years ago, we remain forward looking and forever young, curating ideas from around the globe to continue delivering with each Pan pie."

For more information visit www.pizzahut.ca or Pizza Hut Canada's social channels @pizzahutcanada.

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 450 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza restaurant company with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.

Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM).

